“People over 50 who are overweight and have Type 2 diabetes should ask their physician to include liver screening in their annual medical checkup,” says Scott Friedman, chief of the Division of Liver Diseases at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. This includes a blood test to determine whether liver enzymes, such as ALT, AST and bilirubin, are elevated. “If so, there is liver inflammation, and they should get an ultrasound of the abdomen to check the liver for fat deposits.”