In the beginning, scientists (and the media and politicians) were giving them shorthand names based on where they were found, like Wuhan or Kent (England) or South Africa. But just because a variant is first found somewhere doesn’t mean they arose there.
So, since May, the WHO has been using letters from the Greek alphabet. Delta was the most dominant so far, followed by others — such as Epsilon, Iota, Lambda — that didn’t go anywhere.
WHO decided, though, to skip ahead, as I understand it, to the 15th green letter, because the next in line didn’t work for them, because “nu” sounds like “’new” and “xi” is a common Chinese surname. So — omicron it is .
— William Booth,
London bureau chief
Should we avoid public indoor spaces like gyms again?
I’d say keep working out! Well, as you long as you’re practicing good coronavirus gym etiquette, which is similar to regular gym etiquette (can you say, “Wipe down machines and weights after sweating all over them?”) with a few tweaks, namely wearing a mask and keeping your distance from others at the gym. Oh, and washing your hands. There are some other things to consider like whether you’re vaccinated and the size of the gym. Is it a small, boutique space or large retail facility? That might make a difference in how the air circulates and how many people are inside. These strategies have been proven effective at stopping the spread of the virus no matter its genetic sequence, be it the original strain or delta, because the basic mechanics of how the virus spreads haven’t changed.
— Akilah Johnson, health reporter
I was able to receive a Pfizer booster early (in July) to go along with my J&J. As I near the six-month mark of my booster, do I need to be concerned about my waning immunity? Or is it too early to know?
Immunity wanes gradually and there’s no point at which you are suddenly not protected. The six-month standard is based on looking at lots of data and picking a nice round easy to remember timetable. Keep in mind that your protection against severe disease likely last much longer than six months. There’s no simple answer here. But if you are worried that your antibody protection is low, you can take some steps even before getting your booster, like lowering your likely exposure (stay home, etc.). I know that is not super-duper clarifying.
— Joel Achenbach, health reporter
With cases in the Northeast rising, is another lockdown inevitable?
Almost every public health authority I speak to says a future lockdown is unlikely. We are at a point where the widespread availability of vaccines and boosters reduce the need for closures. The indoor mask mandates are still on the table, however, because they allow businesses to keep running while limiting opportunities for spread inside them.
— Fenit Nirappil, health reporter