I’d say keep working out! Well, as you long as you’re practicing good coronavirus gym etiquette, which is similar to regular gym etiquette (can you say, “Wipe down machines and weights after sweating all over them?”) with a few tweaks, namely wearing a mask and keeping your distance from others at the gym. Oh, and washing your hands. There are some other things to consider like whether you’re vaccinated and the size of the gym. Is it a small, boutique space or large retail facility? That might make a difference in how the air circulates and how many people are inside. These strategies have been proven effective at stopping the spread of the virus no matter its genetic sequence, be it the original strain or delta, because the basic mechanics of how the virus spreads haven’t changed.