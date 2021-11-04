First, you have to show that the disease has left you disabled for at least several months and that you’re expecting to be disabled for another year. You also have to show that the disability prevents you from “gainful” employment, meaning you’re unable to make more than about $1,300 a month. To Jeanne’s original question above, the Social Security Administration has a long list of medical conditions that it considers severe enough to keep people out of work, some of which could very well be triggered by a coronavirus infection.