He uttered the words with visible agitation, overly enunciating at times to show emphasis.

“The next person who refers to an FBI report as being worth anything obviously doesn’t understand anything. FBI explicitly does not, in this case or any other case, reach a conclusion, period. Period.”

On Oct. 12, 1991, Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), then chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said FBI investigations into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominees were inconclusive. A report from such an investigation would rehash people’s versions of events without reaching a meaningful conclusion about what had actually happened, Biden said.

At that time, Clarence Thomas, nominated to the Supreme Court by President George H.W. Bush, was facing sexual harassment allegations from Anita Hill, a former University of Oklahoma law professor. The FBI investigated, and the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony from Thomas, Hill and other witnesses.

During one of several hearings, Biden said the committee could not rely on the FBI’s report.

“You would not like it if we did, because it’s inconclusive,” Biden said to Thomas, who sat stoically at a table in front of the Senate panel. “They say, he said, she said and they said, period.”

"So when people wave an FBI report before you,” he continued, waving a thin stack of papers, “understand they do not — they do not, they do not — reach conclusions. They do not make, as my friend points out more accurately, they do not make recommendations.”

Fast-forward to the #MeToo era, with another Supreme Court nominee now facing sexual misconduct allegations.

President Trump’s nominee, Brett M. Kavanaugh, was all but certain to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, until allegations began to emerge.

And as Democrats call for an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh, Republicans have seized on the opportunity to remind them what one of their own said about such a probe nearly three decades ago.

“My Democrat friends might want to consider this from then-Judiciary Committee Chairman JOE BIDEN (D-DE),” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tweeted Tuesday night.

Sean Hannity aired a portion of Biden’s impassioned remarks on his Fox News show Tuesday night and argued that the archival footage proves Democrats have rejected their past reasoning about an FBI investigation.

An article by the Federalist Society, one of the outside groups that Trump has entrusted to cull his list of judicial prospects, argued that Biden himself has done a complete about-face in telling the “Today” show that the FBI should investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Biden’s spokesman declined to comment.

But Ronald Klain, Biden’s chief of staff from 2009 to 2011, said the former vice president’s point was that the FBI’s purpose is to investigate and take statements from witnesses, as the agency did in 1991.

Neither is happening nor is likely to happen as Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, prepare to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Biden has been criticized for his handling of the Thomas confirmation hearings, during which Hill, who is black, endured skeptical and accusatory questioning from 14 white men on the Senate panel.

Biden has since apologized and said recently that a woman’s public claims of assault should be presumed to be true. He also told the “Today” show that Ford should not face the character assassination to which Hill was subjected.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of drunkenly pinning her down to a bed, groping her and covering her mouth to stifle her screams during a house party in Maryland in the 1980s, when the two were in high school.

Another woman, Deborah Ramirez, told the New Yorker magazine that he exposed himself to her at a party when they were both first-year students at Yale University. And a third woman came forward Wednesday: Julie Swetnick, represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, said Kavanaugh was physically abusive toward girls in high school and he was present at a 1982 house party during which she was “gang” raped, The Post’s John Wagner reported.

Swetnick did not say that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, but she said she had witnessed Kavanaugh and other boys getting girls drunk so they could take turns raping them during house parties.

Kavanaugh has unequivocally denied sexual misconduct, telling Fox News in a rare interview that he has “always treated women with dignity and respect.” In a statement issued through the White House on Wednesday, after Swetnick came forward, Kavanaugh said: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Kavanaugh also told Fox News that he never drank excessively during his younger years — an assertion that was contradicted by former Yale classmates who described him as a frequently inebriated teen, not the “choir boy” he had sought to portray.

In his prepared testimony for Thursday’s high-stakes hearing, Kavanaugh acknowledged drinking and said he sometimes “had too many.”

