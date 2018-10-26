

Annell Ponder, a civil rights worker who fought against voter suppression in the South, is shown at the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. (Builder Levy (Chrysler Museum of Art))

Annell Ponder is one of those fearless black women whose name may not be widely known but whose courage in fighting against voter suppression in Georgia and across the South in the 1960s was nothing short of extraordinary.

After graduating from Atlanta’s Clark College in 1955, Ponder, who was born in McDonough, Ga., worked as a teacher, librarian and part of an on-the-ground force of black women working against voter suppression.

That force has been revived recently in a close race for Georgia governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams, the first African American woman nominated for governor by a major political party, and Republican Brian Kemp, a Trump supporter and the state’s secretary of state, who oversees Georgia’s election system.

Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, has accused Kemp of voter suppression and using fear tactics against voters.

A recent report by the Associated Press found that Kemp’s office put more than 53,000 voter-registration applications on hold because they failed the state’s “exact match” rule, which holds registrations if there are minor discrepancies — including typos or missing letters — between the voter registration and a voter’s identification. Most of those flagged voter registrations belong to African Americans.

On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered Georgia election officials to stop summarily tossing absentee ballots because of mismatched signatures, delivering a crucial win to voting-rights advocates. It follows a lawsuit that civil rights organizations filed this month against Kemp, accusing Kemp’s office of preventing minority voters from registering. Georgia’s population is about 32 percent black, the AP reported, but the list of voter registrations on hold with Kemp’s office is nearly 70 percent black.

In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned parts of the Voting Rights Act, which required nine states with histories of suppressing voters to seek federal approval before changing local election laws. In the aftermath, states including Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas began imposing strict rules that voting rights advocates say add up to voter suppression.

On Monday, U.S. Rep John Lewis (D-Ga.) reminded voters that civil rights workers were killed trying to register people to vote in the South. “Friends of [mine] gave their lives. Do your part,” he tweeted.

Black women in Georgia played significant roles in fighting voter suppression before the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, recalled Clarissa Myrick-Harris, president and CEO of OWA Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Georgia that is dedicated to education and socioeconomic empowerment.

"She did a great deal in the field, and for sure she is someone who should be talked about,” Myrick-Harris said of Ponder. “Ponder was beaten and suffered. She is someone who needs to be focused on more.”

Myrick-Harris, who wrote a book on black female civil rights activists in Georgia, said women like Grace Towns Hamilton and Mildred Glover really laid the groundwork for Abrams.

In 1965, Hamilton won a special election, becoming the first African American woman elected to the Georgia House of Representatives. That election also made her the first black woman to hold an elected office in the South. For the next 20 years in the Georgia General Assembly, Hamilton worked to increase black elected officials in Georgia at all levels.

In 1982, Glover became the first African American woman to run for governor of Georgia. In 2004, she ran for president of the United States.

“Black women were the most powerful voting bloc in Georgia,” Myrick-Harris said. “It was black women in the forefront of getting the vote out, generally."

Because of a 1946 voter registration campaign led by black women, the number of registered black voters in Georgia rose from 30,000 to 125,000, Myrick-Harris said. In Atlanta, registered black voters climbed from 3,000 to 21,000.

“It was the highest black electorate in any Southern state at the time. This is in 1946, when people lost jobs because they registered to vote,” Myrick-Harris said. “That was quite an accomplishment.”

Before and during the civil rights movement, hundreds of black people were fired if they tried to register to vote, and some were shot and killed driving people to register to vote.

The cadre of black women working against voter suppression included hair dressers, members of elite women’s clubs, auxiliary groups and teachers. “Teachers were pillars of the community,” Myrick-Harris said. “You listened to the teacher. If the teacher said something, that was gospel.” A famed Atlanta educator named Pearlie Dove often said: “If you can reach the child, you can reach the parent. It was part of the fabric of the community.”



Delacie Manuel, center, stands with her family on the front porch of the family home in Forsyth, Ga. Manuel said, "I vote every time, always." (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Ponder was one of those teachers. In 1962, after obtaining a master’s degree in social work from Atlanta University, Ponder became a field supervisor for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, joining hundreds of activists traveling the South to register black voters.

In 1963, Ponder was returning from a voter registration training workshop when she and other civil rights workers — including the activist Fannie Lou Hamer — were ordered off a bus in Mississippi.

Ponder, Hamer, June Johnson, Euvester Simpson, James West and Rosemary Freeman were taken to a Montgomery County, Miss., jail, where police began interrogating them about efforts to register black voters in the Deep South.

“When we got there, they started questioning us and one of them said something and I said, ‘Yes,’ or ‘No.’ Then he wanted to know if I had enough respect for him to say, ‘sir,’ when I answered his questions. So, I asked him what he said, and he repeated his question, using the term, ‘n-----’ to refer to me,” Ponder later wrote in an affidavit. “I told him I didn’t know him that well. He looked very angry and confused.”

The officers continued to question Ponder about the voter registration project. Then an officer hit Ponder in the head with his fist.

“They started again insisting I say, ‘sir,’ ” Ponder recalled. “Through all this conversation, they kept hitting me. The police man in a blue uniform at one point took a sort of a blackjack. . . . And from then on he used that in beating me. This went on for about ten minutes, with questioning and my being beaten to the floor and getting up and beaten down again.”

At one point a highway patrolman, Ponder wrote, “hit me in the stomach.”

Ponder, Hamer and the other activists were jailed for three days. Hamer, who suffered severe and permanent physical injuries from the beating, would later testify about the police assault before a Democratic National Committee panel.

“After I was placed in the cell,” Hamer told the DNC credentials committee in 1964. “I began to hear sounds of licks and screams, I could hear the sounds of licks and horrible screams. And I could hear somebody say, ‘Can you say, “Yes, sir,” n-----? Can you say, ‘Yes, sir’?”

Hamer recalled that police called Ponder “horrible names,” Hamer recalled. “She would say, ‘Yes, I can say, “Yes, sir.” ’ ”

“So, well, say it,” the officers ordered.

Ponder refused. “They beat her, I don’t know how long. And after a while she began to pray, and asked God to have mercy on those people.”

When friends went to visit Ponder in the jail, her face was so badly beaten and swollen that she could barely talk.

But Ponder was able to utter one word: “Freedom.”

