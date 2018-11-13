

Street signs in Crystal City in Arlington, Va., on Nov. 13. Crystal City will be the location of one of Amazon's new headquarters. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Junkyards, motels, industry sites, a run-down ice-skating rink and an airport drive-in theater once sat along a stretch of highway in Virginia south of Washington.

It was desolate and ugly. But local developer Robert H. Smith saw beyond the dilapidation. He saw that it was right next to Washington National Airport (now Reagan National Airport). He saw that the Pentagon was within spitting distance. He saw that downtown Washington was a short drive away. He saw that people could live there and work there.

In the early 1960s, Smith embarked on a years-long plan to transform the area. First, he built two apartment buildings. He wanted to give them a name and a brand, so he installed an elaborate crystal chandelier in the lobby of his first building and called it Crystal House, The Washington Post reported in 2009.

Smith’s family business, Charles E. Smith companies (named after his father), constructed more buildings with similar names: Crystal Gateway, Crystal Towers, Crystal Square, Crystal Plaza. Many of which were located on Crystal Drive, where Smith lived in a penthouse apartment.

[Amazon HQ2 decision: Amazon splits prize between Crystal City and New York]

And that’s how the once-barren wasteland known only as Route 1, after the highway bisecting it, became Crystal City — an Arlington County enclave lined with restaurants, high-rise apartment buildings, and government and corporate offices.

From the 1960s to the 1980s, Smith’s family business developed and rented more than 40 buildings in Crystal City, luring government offices with cheap lease rates.

“He identified Crystal City before anyone else. His career is nothing short of astonishing,” Benjamin R. Jacobs, founder of JBG Companies, told The Washington Post in an interview about Smith after he died in 2009.

Now, nearly six decades after Smith first surveyed the area, Crystal City will undergo another transformation — and a re-branding.

Amazon.com announced Tuesday that it has chosen Arlington County as a location for its new headquarters. The new Amazon office will be in National Landing, a new name, debuting Tuesday, for Crystal City. Officials say it encompasses parts of Crystal City and Pentagon City in Arlington, and Potomac Yard in Alexandria. Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.

Nine years after Smith died of a stroke at 81, the first apartment building he built — Crystal House ― still stands. Roseland Residential Trust bought it in 2013 and renovated it four years later. The elaborate crystal chandelier is no longer there.

Read more:

Northern Virginia property owners are delighted Amazon HQ2 is moving in. Renters, first-time buyers, and low-income residents aren’t.

Four buildings in Crystal City are covered in bright fabric. Why?

Would anyone like to own half of Crystal City?