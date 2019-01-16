

Before Prohibition, much of America’s drinking was done in saloons, fueling social problems not normally discussed in public. (AP)

The stockpiling began as soon as the 36th of the 48 states — Nebraska — approved the 18th Amendment on Jan. 16, 1919, ratifying it and making Prohibition part of the Constitution. In a year’s time, no one in the country would be able to legally buy or make alcohol.

“GIVEN ONE YEAR OF GRACE,” The Washington Post’s front page declared the next day. The upper classes, with excess income to invest in stocking their cellars, had already started buying because of the Wartime Prohibition Act, which was passed Nov. 18, 1918, and went into effect July 1, 1919. It had already banned the sale of most alcoholic beverages until demobilization from World War I was finished. (The day after June 30, 1919, was nicknamed June “thirsty-first.”)

The new law was a harbinger of the 18th Amendment, using patriotism as a hook. There would be no grain for hungry soldiers, after all, if it was all going to making booze. The Wartime Prohibition Act made opposition to Prohibition downright un-American. (Compare that with a few years earlier, when many saw liquor tax revenue as necessary for the federal government to function — until the 16th Amendment approving a national income tax alleviated budgetary fears.)

But now that it was part of the Constitution, Prohibition would be (seemingly) forever, not just while there were concerns for the military, and cover all alcoholic beverages. The manufacturing and sale of liquor didn’t stop, of course. It was driven underground and eventually led to the creation of a nationwide crime syndicate.

Before Prohibition, much of America’s drinking was done in saloons, fueling social problems not normally discussed in public: domestic violence, child neglect and the “syphilis of the innocent” (venereal disease transferred from philandering husbands to unsuspecting wives).

[Attacking saloons with a hatchet, Carry Nation helped get America into rehab 100 years ago]

Drinking at home was viewed as less of a problem. At least imbibers were with their families. Consumption in the home would remain legal under Prohibition so, according to The Post, “the great stocks now held in bonded warehouses will have to be disposed of.” And “wets,” the drinkers who opposed Prohibition, were eager to buy up the remaining supplies of legally produced booze.

Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin Delano Roosevelt — who later would be president when Prohibition was repealed in 1933 — had cases of liquor delivered to his home.



Rae Samuels holds the last bottle of beer that was distilled before Prohibition went into effect in Chicago. The bottle of Schlitz was insured for $25,000. (AP)

Once Prohibition was in effect, following the law required home drinking. Home entertaining and the dinner party rose in popularity.

British newspaper editor Sir Charles Igglesden saw “men swallow four or five cocktails” before dinner on a visit to America, “drinking against time, as it were.” One socialite wrote, “I find that people expect more [liquor] at a dinner party than before Prohibition,” according to Daniel Okrent’s book, “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition.”

For the first time men and women were even drinking together at house parties without food served. Jay Gatsby’s parties would have been legal if he hadn’t procured his liquor by being a bootlegger.

Prohibition transformed America’s drinking culture in ways that remain significant 100 years after the 18th Amendment’s ratification.

