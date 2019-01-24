

The home where Martin Luther King Jr. raised his family with Coretta Scott King will be made accessible to the public for the first time as part of Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta. (Katie Bricker Photography for the National Park Foundation)

To this simple brick house in Atlanta, in the wake of the assassination, Robert F. Kennedy came to console Coretta Scott King.

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, who had been at the side of Martin Luther King Jr. when he was gunned down in Memphis, came to mourn.

And future president Richard M. Nixon, came to pay his respects and held the widow’s hand.

The National Parks Foundation announced Thursday that it had acquired and turned over to National Park Service the historic home in Atlanta where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. lived with his family in the years leading up to his death.

The home, in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood, was purchased “via private philanthropy,” from the estate of Coretta Scott King, on Jan. 8 and immediately handed over to the Park Service, the foundation said in a statement.

Last year, the foundation and the park service acquired the home in Atlanta where the slain civil rights leader was born, about three miles away.

“The National Park Service’s dedication to preserving historic properties is unmatched,” Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., said in a statement on behalf of the King family.

“We are very pleased to have worked with the National Park Foundation to ensure that the family home that my siblings and I grew up in will be open and available to the public,” she said.

But the park service has been crippled by the partial government shut down. Many sites are closed or unstaffed.

The King birthplace home, on Auburn avenue, had been closed.

It reopened temporarily Jan. 19, thanks to a grant from The Delta Air Lines Foundation and revenue generated by the park service recreation fees, the park service said. It is set to close again on Feb. 3, should the shutdown continue that long.

Martin Luther King Jr., the statesman and civil rights leader, was living in the Vine City house, at 234 Sunset avenue, with his wife and four children when he was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

It was solid house with a two-car garage, built in 1950. It had four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the Zillow real estate website.

The foundation said the house needs restoration before it can be opened to the public.

