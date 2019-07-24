Explorer Robert Ballard has found enough sunken ships to start a modest ghost fleet.

The Titanic, the carrier USS Yorktown lost at Midway, President Kennedy’s patrol boat lost in the warm Solomon Seas, ancient vessels in the Black Sea knotted with mariner skeletons.

Now, after decades of finding the unfindable, Ballard will set a course Aug. 7 for Nikumaroro, the uninhabited, upturned-comma-shaped Pacific island south of nowhere, and attempt to solve the mystery of aviator Amelia Earhart’s 1937 disappearance.

In his quest, Ballard will focus on one of many theories of how and why Earhart vanished as she sought to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe, alongside her navigator, Fred Noonan.

Explorers and researchers have obsessed over Earhart’s disappearance, perhaps the greatest unsolved mystery of the 20th century. But the most prevailing theory is this: Earhart landed on jagged coral ringing the northwest side of Nikumaroro and sent a barrage of increasingly desperate radio messages for help as the tide dragged her plane away. She later died on the island, leaving some to endlessly speculate if recovered bones were hers.

Earhart’s Lockheed Model 10 Electra, some researchers believe, was taken by the sea and sent to a cold and dark abyss. The U.S. Navy’s official conclusion is that Earhart and Noonan died shortly after crashing into the Pacific Ocean.



Amelia Earhart climbs from the cockpit of her plane in 1935. (Associated Press)

Ballard, the founder of the Ocean Exploration Trust, will lead his research ship EV/Nautilus to harness much of the Nikumaroro evidence gathered by another group, the International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (TIGHAR), said founder Ric Gillespie.

“We will be delighted if Dr. Ballard is able to provide the physical proof that this is where Earhart ended up,” Gillespie told The Washington Post on Wednesday. His group has led a dozen expeditions over the past 31 years, he said.

Gillespie and his researchers have pieced together signs that point to the Nikumaroro landing theory: a photo taken months later possibly showing landing gear poking from a reef, numerous recorded distress calls and an analysis of bones found there.

Gillespie said the reef includes boulder-sized coral and a “violently dynamic shoreline” that may have pulverized the aircraft or carried it out to sea.

Though the team is analyzing a piece of aluminum found on the island, TIGHAR hasn’t yet definitively found a smoking gun that would suggest the plane drifted away and later sank with Earhart ashore.

“What the public wants, and what we want, is a piece of the airplane,” he said.

That is Ballard’s charge, with more than 150 deep-sea expeditions as the lodestar. While one team will scour Nikumaroro, Ballard and his chief operating officer, Allison Fundis, will comb the depths around the island using sonar mapping of the ocean floor, deploying remotely operated vehicles, National Geographic reported, similar to the one used to find the Titanic.

A smaller target near the island will prove challenging. On the 1985 mission to find the sunken luxury ship, Ballard found the Titanic’s two hulking halves by following a long debris trail.

“An airplane is a much different kettle of fish,” Gillespie said. TIGHAR used similar vehicles at Nikumaroro to explore the ocean floor at a depth of about 4,000 feet. Ballard’s vessels, however, can dive more than three times that, National Geographic reported.

Gillespie is consulting with National Geographic for an October program covering Ballard’s expedition, jointly funded by National Geographic Partners and National Geographic Society.

Other theories about Earhart’s disappearance have been floated, including that she was captured and executed by Japanese soldiers.

But Gillespie said all available evidence gathered since his work began in the 1980s points to surviving a landing at Nikumaroro, which will soon power Ballard’s work.

“It’s a 31-year-old detective story that is just incredible,” he said.

