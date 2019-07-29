President Trump, who earlier this month told Americans about the airports taken over in the Revolutionary War, had a new contribution to the historical record Monday at the signing of the Sept. 11 victims compensation fund extension.

“Many of those affected were firefighters, police officers and other first responders. And I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you,” he said to a Rose Garden crowd that included 9/11 first responders.

There is no evidence that Trump went to Ground Zero after the 2001 terrorist attacks, but the president does have a long history of inserting himself into it, as The Fix’s JM Rieger details here.

Monday’s comments quickly drew condemnation from the president’s critics, including from Twitter’s unofficial Martha Mitchell, George Conway, the wayward husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Has America ever witnessed a bigger pathological liar? Virtually every day, often multiple times a day, easily disprovable lies. And utterly pointless ones. It’s a sickness. https://t.co/mcNu3cWleI — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 29, 2019

Soon after, Twitter user @JoJoFromJerz joked: “Did you know that Donald Trump was the first aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean? It’s true. Believe me. I wonder what other, little known facts there are about Donald Trump’s accomplishments or roles in history. Please share if you know one. #LostTrumpHistory.”

Within hours, some of the same Twitter denizens who drove the #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories hashtag a few weeks ago were trending with a new one.

Conway spent much of the afternoon retweeting them.

Thank goodness Trump was piloting flight 1549 on that fateful day in 2009. pic.twitter.com/sj2s4dHkjw — beth82 (@bethkoob) July 29, 2019

Here he is raising the flag at Iwo Jima.#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/fsm1pIowgU — Gohmertpile (@gohmertpile) July 29, 2019

Trump painted the Mona Lisa and gave the painting away because she wasn’t his type #LostTrumpHistory — ((Wry™)) (@RIWry77) July 29, 2019

“That’s one small step for me, one giant leap for me.”

#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/iA5AIZfOf1 — RealTomChapman 🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@realTomChapman) July 29, 2019

Did you know @realDonaldTrump scored the winning goal in the 1980 "Miracle on Ice"? #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/UlHv2UHJcp — Ross M. Wallenstein (@RossWallenstein) July 29, 2019

I’m not saying Trump is Bigfoot but I’ve never seen Trump and Bigfoot in the same room together.



#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/T7K1gZTxLU — Cameron Grant (@coolercambackup) July 29, 2019

Here is Trump pulling up to Ground Zero in his big rig #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/HhmzbI1Igb — MiEnLaZa (@MiEnLaZa) July 29, 2019

Trump was the first to summit Mt. Everest but was robbed of the distinction by some crooked person named "Hillary".#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/9MCluObNxB — JJ ❄️ (@WhimsyTX) July 29, 2019

That would be Sir Edmund Hillary.

This one pokes fun at Kellyanne Conway’s erroneous 2017 claims about the “Bowling Green Massacre,” which doesn’t exist.

The One where Trump Saved the Day at the Bowling Green Massacre. pic.twitter.com/qV1lCswOaO — View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) July 29, 2019

