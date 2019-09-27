

President Trump speaks via speakerphone with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in the Oval Office of the White House. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Rutherford B. Hayes stepped away from the clambake, raised the strange device to his ear and, after an astonished pause, began to grin.

He was cradling one of the world’s first phones, craning to hear the man on the other end of the line: Alexander Graham Bell, the Scottish-born inventor of the telephone, who had carefully prepared his message for the 19th president. It was June 1877 in Warwick, Rhode Island, where Hayes had traveled to eat clams and speak before a gathering of Civil War veterans.

It was the first time a U.S. president had ever answered the phone.

Bell, phoning from a hotel 13 miles away, spoke with great gravity: “Mr. President, I am duly sensible of the great honor conferred upon me in this for the first time presenting the speaking telephone to the attention of the President of the United States,” he said, as reported by the Providence Journal. “I shall be very glad to hear something in reply, if you please.”

By this point, Hayes’s face was “wreathed” in smiles, and “wonder shone in his eyes,” according to the Journal. During Bell’s speech, he had lowered the phone (which “resembled a rather large-sized bobbin,” the paper reported) to declare the new technology simply “wonderful.” Now — as Bell waited anxiously and bystanders watched in awe — Hayes delivered the first six words ever spoken by an American president on a phone call.

“Please,” he said. “Speak a little more slowly.”

Hayes’s gentle, record-setting call seems galaxies away from the America of late 2019, when presidential phone conversations are once again in the news. President Trump is facing immense political fire — and the threat of impeachment — after revelations that he asked Ukraine to investigate one of his potential 2020 opponents during a recent phone call with that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is almost always how things go nowadays, said Margaret O’Mara, a University of Washington professor who studies presidential history.

“Phones long ago became part of the aura of the modern presidency,” O’Mara said. “When phone use becomes important, it’s because it’s associated with scandal — we’re not really paying attention to how the president uses the phone until there’s a big problem.”

In the roughly century-and-a-half since Hayes installed a phone in the White House, presidents have wielded the telephone to conduct important state business, at times charting the course of world affairs. Franklin D. Roosevelt called Winston Churchill during World War II; John F. Kennedy’s establishment of a direct “hotline” to the Kremlin marked a watershed moment in the Cold War, experts said; and, in 2013, Barack Obama ended a decades-long diplomatic freeze with Iran by ringing up President Hassan Rouhani in his car.

But there were other uses, too. Americans born in the last 50 years are probably more likely to associate presidential calls with rampant profanity (Lyndon B. Johnson), racial slurs (Richard M. Nixon, Ronald Reagan) and phone sex (Bill Clinton).

[How 'transcripts' of presidential calls are created]

As Trump continues to insist he did nothing wrong in the roughly 30-minute call, remembering how and why presidents have used the phone over the years suggests an echo with — and informs — the current moment, O’Mara said.

“For all of us, talking on the phone, we become less guarded,” she said. “This goes for presidents, too, which makes for particularly interesting moments: places where slip-ups happen.”

O’Mara paused. “Where, sometimes, the truth is revealed.”

‘The new talking device’



An engraving from 1881 featuring President Rutherford B. Hayes. (iStock)

Hayes didn’t wait long after the Rhode Island call to bring the “wonderful” new technology to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

On Oct. 26, 1877, he and his wife hosted a small party to celebrate the installment of a phone line connecting the White House and the Treasury Department, Ari Hoogenboom reported in his book “Rutherford B. Hayes: Warrior and President.” Because first lady Lucy Hayes loved music, guests launched into song — until one man’s “powerful bass voice” struck a high C, shattering the phone’s sounding board and putting an “abrupt” end to the mini-concert, according to Hoogenboom.

Hayes chose to place the telephone — at first, reachable by dialing “1″ — in the White House’s small telegraph office, where it would remain for decades. Almost no one owned phones back then (Hayes could call just 188 people, according to the Chicago Sunday Tribune), so he probably made little use of it, historians said.

Still, he deserves credit, said Julie Mayle, the curator of manuscripts at the Hayes Presidential Library Museum.

“We always like to feel that President Hayes embraced technology,” Mayle said. “He welcomed the telephone, he had the first typewriter in the White House — we do have documentation that he was very willing to accept these changes.”

The next major milestone in presidential phone history came decades later during the reign of another tech-savvy president, Herbert Hoover. Though little-remembered for the trait today, Hoover was “a total adopter of technology … a techie,” presidential historian O’Mara said.

On March 29, 1929, Hoover took a monumental step: He removed the presidential telephone from a foyer outside the Oval Office and gave it pride of place on his desk, according to History.com.

In some ways, the decision was overdue: Phones had widely penetrated American society by the early 20th century, becoming an “ubiquitous appliance,” O’Mara said. Hoover’s action signaled to voters that he was “a very modern president” fit for the times, she said.

It also had broader implications — for the presidency and the country, said Stephen Engle, a professor of history at Florida Atlantic University. Hoover would go on to use the phones “as a center of governmental administrative command” throughout his time in office, according to Engle.

The 31st president’s prominent placement and “use of the new talking device, previously considered to be beneath the office of the presidency, helped reshape the communication and administration styles of all presidents going forward,” Engle said.

The small phone on the big desk, Engle added, “symbolized a new era in things presidential.”

‘A central political tool’



President John F. Kennedy speaks in the House of Representatives before a joint session of Congress in Washington on May 25, 1961. (AP) (Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The presidential phone really came into its own during the 1960s.

The telephone’s starring turn began with John F. Kennedy, who assumed office in 1961 as America’s 35th president. Kennedy was not a mindless devotee of the device: He preferred chatting with his “inner circle of advisers” in person, said Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton University.

But he certainly used it — sometimes, for world-shifting events like the installation of a direct line to Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. That came during the heat of the Cold War, not too long after the October 1962 Cuban missile crisis that almost led to nuclear conflict between the United States and Russia.

In announcing the hotline (which still exists today as a secure computer link, according to Politico), the White House vowed that it would “help reduce the risk of war occurring by accident or miscalculation.”

Around the same time, Kennedy used the phone to address a very different kind of “miscalculation.” He and his family were vacationing in Hyannis Port, Mass., in the summer of 1963 when an unflattering Washington Post article appeared.

The story, written by Marie Smith, revealed government efforts to prepare a special maternity suite in a hospital for Jacqueline Kennedy, who was pregnant. The Air Force spent $5,000 to ship special furniture from Boston, The Post reported, and splurged on items including bulletproof windows and wall-to-wall carpeting. To top it off, The Post also published a photo of an Air Force officer standing, grinning, by the hospital bed.

In a recorded call with an Air Force general, Kennedy exploded: “Did you see The Post this morning? … What the hell did they let the reporters in there for? … You just sank the Air Force budget!”

As for “that silly b------ with his picture next to the bed,” Kennedy continued, “I wouldn’t want him running a cathouse!”

Recording of presidential phone calls didn’t start with Kennedy — more likely, it began under FDR, according to O’Mara. But it was Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon B. Johnson, who made an art of it, taping roughly 9,500 calls over the course of his presidency.

Johnson loved the phone, Zelizer said. He used it constantly — whether calling members of Congress to seek cooperation on bills, chatting with civil rights leaders in a bid to earn their support, or contacting leaders of other countries to forge U.S. foreign policy.

He made most of his phone calls in the Oval Office, according to Zelizer. Johnson, a (highly profane) master of persuasion, often started conversations with “slow, methodical talking” — like he was “feeling out” the person on the line — and grew increasingly “frenetic” as he got worked up about a topic, according to Zelizer.

“For him, the phone was a central political tool: He liked to call people at all hours of the night and day and try to lobby them through the phone,” Zelizer said. “This was incessant.”

One anecdote is particularly telling, Zelizer said: the time when, early in Johnson’s tenure, the president tried to phone a top adviser, Joseph A. Califano Jr. An assistant answered, apologized and explained that Califano couldn’t talk — he was using the bathroom.

Johnson flew into a rage.

“So he orders Califano to put a phone in his bathroom, so he could reach him at all times,” Zelizer said. “And I think that just says it all.”

‘We don’t know what they do’



President Richard M. Nixon points to the transcripts of the White House tapes in April 1974 after he announced during a nationally televised speech that he would turn over the transcripts to House impeachment investigators, in Washington. (AP)

Things go dark after Richard M. Nixon.

Nixon, as America would learn in scarring detail, was an avid user of the telephone, relying on it for both personal and professional discussions — and he taped everything. His decision to record all conversations (more than 3,700 hours of tape) arguably led to his political downfall during the Watergate scandal.

The revelations of Watergate — especially Nixon’s phone calls — forever altered the way presidents used the phone, Zelizer said. For one thing, Nixon’s successors never recorded their calls.

They also released limited information about who they spoke with and what they spoke about, according to Zelizer.

“After that, presidents become much more circumspect about what they say and what they record, so we don’t know what they do,” Zelizer said. “But from what we know, they’re not as candid. Johnson was very candid on the phone in terms of what he thought about things, and it’s hard to imagine a president feeling that freedom after Nixon.”

It’s also hard to know what Trump’s place in presidential phone history will be. The 45th president has advanced at least one claim to fame, however.

The conversation with Ukraine’s president, Trump wrote in a Sept. 25 tweet, has no parallel — “a perfect call.”

