“The only way to move forward in our work to bring about reconciliation in Tulsa is by seeking the truth honestly,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We knew opening this investigation 98 years later, there would be both unknowns and truths to uncover. But we are committed to exploring what happened in 1921 through this collective and transparent process filling gaps in our city’s history, and providing healing and justice to our community.”

AD

AD

Bynum, who called the process a murder investigation, said the city is obligated to find out what happened in 1921 as the city prepares to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the massacre. He reopened the investigation after a Washington Post story focused on unresolved questions about the rampage.

During the public meeting Monday at a Tulsa middle school, scientists will reveal whether they discovered “anomalies” consistent with mass graves. The team is also slated to explain the field work and release recommendations to the city for the next phase of the investigation.

Tulsa officials said that could include excavation and an investigation by the State of Oklahoma’s Medical Examiner’s Office into causes of death.

AD

“The cause of death determination would be an important step to the investigation,” city officials said in a statement, “as remains will be close to 100 years old and a Spanish Influenza outbreak occurred in Tulsa in 1919 prior to the Race Massacre in 1921.”

AD

The city and oversight committee — which is made up of descendants of massacre victims, community leaders, historians and scholars — must also decide on next steps, city officials said, “as it relates to storing remains, DNA testing and genealogical research, and commemorating the grave sites and honoring the remains.”

The team of scientists, led by the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey based at the University of Oklahoma, searched Oaklawn Cemetery and Newblock Park — two of three sites that were identified in a 2001 Tulsa Race Riot report as possible mass grave locations. The city is still in negotiations with the owner of the third site, Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, to allow radar scanning.

AD

Monday’s announcement comes more than 20 years after renowned forensic anthropologist Clyde Snow found anomalies with “all the characteristics of a dug pit or trench with vertical walls and an undefined object within the approximate center of the feature,” the Tulsa Race Riot Commission wrote in its 2001 report.

AD

The commission, created by the Oklahoma legislature in 1997 to establish a historical record of the massacre, recommended “a limited physical investigation of the feature be undertaken to clarify whether it indeed represents a mass grave.”

But the investigation was closed without a physical study of the sites.

For decades, the rampage was left out of textbooks in Oklahoma and few people spoke about what had happened. The massacre began May 31, 1921, when a white mob marched on Greenwood, one of the richest black communities in the country. It was often referred to as “Negro Wall Street” and later “Black Wall Street.”

AD

The mob gathered after a black teenager, who was working as a shoe shiner in downtown Tulsa, was arrested and accused of assaulting a white woman “on a public elevator in broad daylight,” according to the Tulsa Race Riot Commission Report, released in 2001.

AD

There was a scuffle between “angry white vigilantes gathered at the courthouse intent on lynching the shine boy” and armed black men intent on protecting him, according to the commission report. A shot rang out, and the violence began.

Historians believe as many as 300 black people were killed. Much of Greenwood was burned to the ground. The mob, “some of them government agents,” destroyed 35 square blocks of Greenwood, according to the 2001 report. The destruction included more than 1,250 homes, churches, schools, businesses, a hospital and a library.

Survivors reported that bodies were tossed in the Arkansas River or loaded onto trains, making it difficult to count the dead. In 1998, city and state officials began investigating the claims of mass graves in Tulsa.

Descendants of survivors say they are eagerly awaiting the results of this year’s radar investigation.

AD

AD

“It is my hope the city will tell the truth about what they found and do the right thing,” said Kristi Williams, an oversight committee member and descendant of a survivor.

“The right thing to do is collect those remains with those descendants and hold the institutions and city itself accountable for what happened. The mayor said this is a crime scene investigation. If they found something, let’s start the process for justice.”

Read more Retropolis:

AD