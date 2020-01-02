He went by a variety of names — Charles Smith, Walter Cairns — but his real name was Joseph Henry Loveless.

Loveless was born in 1870 to some of the first members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to settle in Utah. But he apparently preferred the “wild” part of the West, becoming a notorious counterfeiter and bootlegger in the dry counties of Idaho, according to the Associated Press. He was average in height and build, and his only “peculiarity of the face is the absence of eyebrows,” local newspapers said at the time.

AD

AD

Loveless was arrested regularly but never stayed in jail for long. He carried a blade hidden in his shoe, which he used more than once to saw through jail bars and escape.

By 1916, he and his second wife, Agnes — a first wife had obtained a rare divorce — were living in a tent on the edge of Dubois, Idaho, where he had been “doing odd jobs around the railroad yards.”

On the morning of May 5, Agnes’s body was found next to the tent, her head nearly severed and “hacked to pieces with an axe,” according to newspaper accounts.

Loveless fled but was caught in nearby St. Anthony sometime before Agnes’s funeral. He was using the name Walter Cairns, but according to news articles found by investigators, one of his children identified him as his dad, Joseph Henry Loveless. That child also predicted his dad would soon escape. He did.

AD

AD

Fast-forward to Aug. 26, 1979, when a family searching for arrowheads inside a cave about 100 miles from St. Anthony made a gruesome discovery: the torso of a man wrapped in burlap and buried in a shallow grave.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office opened a homicide investigation, but at the time, the technology didn’t exist to identify the remains via DNA, nor even to determine how long they had been buried there.

Twelve years later in 1991, a girl exploring the same cave found a hand. Investigators launched an excavation and found an arm and two legs wrapped in the same burlap material as the torso. The FBI, the Smithsonian Institution and researchers at Idaho State University have tried to help over the years, but the best they could determine was that the remains belonged to a white man with reddish-brown hair who had been about 40 years old at the time of his death.

AD

AD

Then in 2019, the sheriff’s office asked for help from the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that uses the latest DNA technology to identify remains.

Within four months, the mystery was solved. The DNA Doe Project obtained a detailed DNA sequence from a lab, built a genealogical tree and located a living grandson of Loveless whose DNA matched perfectly.

“It’s blown everyone’s minds,” forensic genealogist Lee Bingham Redgrave said at a news conference Tuesday. “The really cool thing, though, is that his ‘wanted’ poster from his last escape is described as wearing the same clothing that he was found in, so that leads us to put his death date at likely 1916.”

AD

The grandson, now 87, had no idea about his grandfather’s criminal past. The homicide investigation remains open. Clark County Sheriff Bart May has no suspects, but he thinks he knows the motive.

AD

“Back in 1916, it was the Wild West up here, and most likely the locals took care of the problem,” he told CNN.

Loveless’s head, the same body part of Agnes’s that he allegedly “hacked to pieces,” has never been found.

Read more Retropolis:

AD