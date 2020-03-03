As he pushes the boring bit down the barrel of the big naval gun, a stream of black water gushes from its mouth as if in protest. But this has to be done. Farrell is scouring 158 years of “concretion” from one of history’s most famous weapons.

AD

It’s one of the two guns used by the USS Monitor in its fight with the Confederate ship Virginia, also known as the Merrimack, in the first recorded battle between two ironclad warships on March 9, 1862, in the Hampton Roads area.

AD

“They’re the largest smoothbore guns ever recovered from an archaeological site,” said Farrell, an archaeological conservator. And they’re from the Monitor — “the mother of all battleships.”

One morning last week, the gun had just been lifted by crane from a 4,300-gallon tank of water and sodium hydroxide in a laboratory at the Mariners’ Museum here. Both guns, the ship’s turret and other artifacts have been cared for at the museum since their recovery from the spot where the Monitor sank off Cape Hatteras in 1862.

AD

The guns themselves, cast in 1859 and borrowed from another warship, were said to contain artifacts.

Several years after the Civil War ended in 1865, Monitor crew member Francis “Frank” Butts, of Providence, R.I., recalled the night the ship sank in a violent storm.

AD

He was alone in the turret bailing water as the sea swept men off the deck, he wrote.

Butts hoped that “our noble little ship was [not] yet lost.” he wrote. He took his boots, rolled them up in his new coat and stuffed coat and boots into one of the gun barrels, which he sealed with a wooden plug.

AD

Then he saw the cat.

Sailors were superstitious about cats, and were always afraid of killing one, he wrote: “I would … as soon have touched a ghost.”

But he grabbed the animal, and sealed it in the barrel of the other gun.

He doesn’t say why. Was he trying to save it? Or quiet its wailing?

Either way, Butts escaped that night. And, if his story is true, the cat, coat and boots — along with 16 crewmen — went down with the valiant ship.

The gun rested now on a specially built cradle, hosed down like a stranded whale, as Farrell forced the boring bit down the barrel.

The hollow bit, which looked like a stove pipe with teeth at one end, was lubricated with a flow of distilled water, and was driven by an electric motor.

AD

AD

“It’s super exciting,” David Alberg, the superintendent of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Monitor National Marine Sanctuary, said. “I wonder at the Monitor crew looking down on this, probably chuckling at the fuss and muss that we make to preserve their history.”

“But it’s so cool,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of things … that resonate like the Monitor and the Merrimack.”

The modern saga of the Monitor goes back almost 50 years, to the discovery of the wreck by maritime scientists on Aug. 27, 1973.

In 1977, the ship’s signal lantern was raised. The anchor was retrieved in 1983, and the propeller recovered in 1998.

Silverware, buttons, a boot, a ring, a comb and other objects have been found. But 80 percent of the ship remains at the bottom, Alberg said.

As the bit spun, it broke off large chunks of hardened sea growth and other debris from the interior. The chunks were taken to a sifting tray nearby, where material culture specialist Hannah Fleming used a hammer and chisel to break them into smaller pieces for closer scrutiny.

Most of what she was finding was engine coal that spilled into the turret and the guns when the Monitor came to rest on the bottom, upside down.

AD

AD

“The turret, when it flipped over, filled up partially with coal,” Fleming said. “So it’s not surprising that we’re finding coal inside the guns.”

But it does suggest that the guns may not have been sealed, as Butts claimed.

Still, the legendary cat could be in there, she said.

“The coal would have been on top of the cat,” she said. “The cat would be probably closer to the back. But I think it’s unlikely.”

Laurie King, an assistant conservator, said she loved the story anyhow.

“Even if it turns out to not be true, I really like Butts, and the fact that he had such an imagination, and felt like, ‘Oh no one’s going to know the difference,’ ” she said. “I don’t think he ever would have imagined that we could bring it up a hundred and fifty years later.”

AD

“It’s … wonderful to be able to do this archaeology to confirm or deny stories and oral histories that have been passed down over generations,” she said.

AD

As Farrell, Fleming and King worked in the museum’s Batten Conservation Complex, other equally begrimed museum conservators and archaeologists lent a hand.

The day had started with a loud alarm buzzer as chief conservator Will Hoffman, using a portable wireless control board, activated the overhead crane. The gun, still damp from the tank, was cradled by two thick yellow bands as it rose.

The object was to clean the barrel so that damaging salts could later be soaked out of the metal. The barrel was caked with several inches of “concretion” — a combination of sediment, corrosion and marine growth. The gun would be returned to the tank and its special solution once the boring is finished.

AD

“The goal of all of this … is to be able to share the story of the object with the public,” Hoffman said. “The object is the medium to the story … This gun and its partner fought against the CSS Virginia … You’re looking at American history.”

AD

Hours passed as Farrell drove the bit deeper and deeper into the gun barrel, extracting debris, and becoming dirtier and dirtier. His waxed mustache and goatee got stained.

The team broke for lunch. Adjustments were made. Farrell took measurements with a yellow measuring tape. Fleming hammered at concretions on the sifting table. A tiny seashell was found. A piece of a crab claw turned up. There was more coal.

AD

Work resumed and went into the night.

Finally, around 10 p.m. last Tuesday, the job was finished. The gun was lifted back into the conservation tank.

No cat, or boots or coat had been found.

But the second gun was waiting.

Work on that is scheduled for March 3.