The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters was set on fire early Sunday morning. The blaze was extinguished by Richmond firefighters.
Robert E. Lee statue got tagged #Richmond #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/GdAL6UbJJt— Natalie (@a1iendays) May 31, 2020
The morning after in Richmond, Virginia - where they burned the Daughters of the Confederacy building and hung a noose around Jefferson Davis’ neck. pic.twitter.com/BdYWGAf6re— Mallory Noe-Payne (@MalloryNoePayne) May 31, 2020
In Charleston, protesters spray-painted the Confederate Defenders statue with the words “BLM” and “traitors,” the Associated Press reported. At the University of Mississippi, the phrase “spiritual genocide” and blood-red handprints were scrawled on the sides of a Confederate monument on the campus, the Oxford Eagle reported. A Confederate monument at the State Capitol in Raleigh was vandalized, too.
Confederate Monunent at the State Capitol vandalized. #F12, it says. Grafiti also says “racist”and “buck the system.” #RaleighDemandsJustice, #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/1hg3wbG3BQ— Ashad Hajela (@ashad_hajela) May 31, 2020
Richmond has been grappling with its Confederate history for years, especially after a 2017 gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville ended in violence. Mayor Levar Stoney (D) formed a commission to consider removing the city’s Civil War monuments. Last year, it recommended taking some down, especially the statue of Davis, putting up new ones and adding more historical context to those that remain.
None of the Confederate statues have been removed, but in December, the city unveiled “Rumors of War” by artist Kehinde Wiley. The soaring bronze figure of a 21st-century African American man in dreadlocks atop a horse sits near the now-charred headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
