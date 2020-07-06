Rochester police said the statue, a replica made of a kind of plastic and finished to look like bronze, had been removed from its base and was found about 50 feet away on the banks of the Genesee River.

“The statue had been placed over the fence to the gorge and was leaning against the fence (gorge side),” according to Investigator Jacqueline Shuman, Rochester Police Department public information officer. “In addition to the damage at the bottom of the statue, one of the fingers on the left hand of the statue was damaged. Aside from the damage to the statue, there was no additional graffiti to the statue or to the surrounding park. "

Police said the statue has been recovered and taken to be repaired. The investigation into who is responsible is continuing. No arrests have been made, Shuman said.

The attack on the Douglass statue comes at a time when anti-racism protesters across the country are demanding the removal of monuments to slave traders, slave owners and Confederate generals and leaders.

On Friday, at the foot of Mount Rushmore, President Trump railed against protesters who pull down or vandalize Confederate statues. Trump signed an executive order aimed at punishing protesters who destroy monuments on federal property and another creating a national garden monument of American heroes, including Douglass and Tubman.

On Monday morning, he condemned the attack on the Douglass statue, attributing it to “anarchists.”

Statue of Frederick Douglass Torn Down in Rochester https://t.co/8iEBxSHm52 via @BreitbartNews. This shows that these anarchists have no bounds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Cornell William Brooks, a former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, tweeted Monday that he believed the Douglass statue was torn down in retaliation for Confederate statutes that have been removed by protesters.

“#Frederick Douglass’ statue was ripped from the ground. Some may call this REVENGE—remove our #WhiteSupremacists and we remove your #Abolitionist. I call this DESECRATION. Listen to his words and know why his truth is admired and feared.”

#FrederickDouglass ‘ statue was ripped from the ground —AS #Trump preached the hate #religion of the #Confederacy at #MountRushmore . Some call this REVENGE—remove our #WhiteSupremacists and we remove your #Abolitionist. I call it DESECRATION. Douglass saved OUR country. https://t.co/hzyn5PpeNQ pic.twitter.com/tgDclcCDjJ — 𝐑𝐞𝐯. 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 (@CornellWBrooks) July 6, 2020

On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass delivered the keynote address at an Independence Day celebration in Rochester at Corinthian Hall, according to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In the fiery speech, Douglass asked: “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July?"

Douglass answered: "A day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciations of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade, and solemnity, are, to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy — a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages.”

Two years ago, a different Douglass statue was attacked in Rochester as during celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Douglass’s birth.

Douglass lived in Rochester from 1847 to 1872 before moving to Washington, according to the city’s visitor center. In Rochester, Douglass published his newspapers, the North Star and Frederick Douglass’ Paper.

Douglass “hosted runaway slaves in his own home, gave speeches, supported women’s suffrage alongside suffragist Susan B. Anthony and much more before moving to Washington D.C. in 1872,” the city said. There are at least 12 statues to Douglass, according to the city’s “Discover Douglass” project. Douglass was buried in Rochester’s Mount Hope Cemetery in 1895.

