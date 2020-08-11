Before 2020, there have only been two times in U.S. history when a major party’s presidential candidate has chosen a woman to share the ticket — and zero times when a VP selection has been a person of color.

Geraldine Ferraro broke a major barrier in American politics in 1984, when she became the first woman nominated for the vice presidency by a major party. It was a historic decision by Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Walter Mondale. And it did more than pave the way to the White House for more diverse candidates — it also fundamentally changed the way all future presidential campaign teams would approach vice-presidential announcements and conventions.

In a special episode of the “Presidential” podcast series, Washington Post journalist Lillian Cunningham goes behind the history of that iconic decision, exploring the impact it has had on VP decisions through today. The episode features interviews with former vice president and ’84 presidential candidate Walter Mondale; Mondale’s former campaign press secretary, Maxine Isaacs; and vice-presidential historian Joel Goldstein.

Listen to the podcast here:

In its original 44 chronological episodes, the “Presidential” podcast took listeners on an epic historical journey through the personality and legacy of each of the American presidents. In its new bonus episodes, it revisits additional important stories from American presidential and political history that have ties to current major news events. Created and hosted by Lillian Cunningham, “Presidential” features interviews with the country’s greatest experts on the presidency, including Pulitzer Prize-winning biographers, historians and journalists.