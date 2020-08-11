In a special episode of the “Presidential” podcast series, Washington Post journalist Lillian Cunningham goes behind the history of that iconic decision, exploring the impact it has had on VP decisions through today. The episode features interviews with former vice president and ’84 presidential candidate Walter Mondale; Mondale’s former campaign press secretary, Maxine Isaacs; and vice-presidential historian Joel Goldstein.
In its original 44 chronological episodes, the “Presidential” podcast took listeners on an epic historical journey through the personality and legacy of each of the American presidents. In its new bonus episodes, it revisits additional important stories from American presidential and political history that have ties to current major news events. Created and hosted by Lillian Cunningham, “Presidential” features interviews with the country’s greatest experts on the presidency, including Pulitzer Prize-winning biographers, historians and journalists.