On Tuesday, the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote, President Trump announced he would pardon Anthony.

One of the most prominent leaders in the fight for women’s suffrage, Anthony spent decades traveling the country, giving speeches, petitioning Congress and publishing a suffragist newspaper. When the 19th Amendment passed, more than 14 years after her death, it became widely known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment.

AD

But other aspects of Anthony’s legacy have stirred debate among historians and advocates. Conservatives have long celebrated Anthony, saying she was fervently anti-abortion. The Susan B. Anthony List, a non-profit organization in her name, focuses on promoting and supporting anti-abortion politicians. But others reject this interpretation of the suffragist’s views, claiming the Susan B. Anthony list “hijacked Anthony’s name and fame to promote their own cause.”

AD

After appearing at Tuesday’s event at the White House, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, celebrated the “sweet moment," tweeting that Anthony “fought for the rights of all, including the unborn.”

Anthony, who was born into a Quaker family in Massachusetts, was an an anti-slavery activist from a young age. But in recent years, and particularly after the George Floyd protests, Anthony and other suffragist leaders have been called out for excluding black Americans in their fight for voting rights.

AD

She withdrew her support for the 15th Amendment, which gave Black men the right to vote in 1870, famously saying, “I will cut off this right arm of mine before I will ever work or demand the ballot for the Negro and not the woman."

Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist and communications director for the Ms. Foundation for Women, tweeted Tuesday, “It makes sense that Trump would pardon Susan B. Anthony, a white feminist who didn’t mind turning her backs on Black folks."

“We must hold the complexities of the fight for progress in this country even when it means looking at your faves in a different way,” she added. “Your momentary discomfort is nothing compared to the 100 years of pretending this was an accomplishment for all women.”

In 1869, alongside Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Anthony formed the National Woman Suffrage Association and organized the first Woman Suffrage Convention in Washington. Three years later, she was arrested for voting alongside a group of other women in her hometown of Rochester. Her arrest, and the subsequent highly publicized trial, helped spread her message to an even larger audience, according to “The Trial of Susan B. Anthony for Illegal Voting,” by Douglas Linder.

AD

AD

After her arrest, she embarked on a speaking tour across the surrounding counties, giving a lecture titled “Is it a Crime for a Citizen of the United States to Vote?”

“I stand before you tonight, under indictment for the alleged crime of having voted at the last Presidential election, without having a lawful right to vote,” she said in a speech. “It shall be my work this evening to prove to you that in thus voting, I not only committed no crime, but, instead, simply exercised my citizen’s right, guaranteed to me and all United States citizens by the National Constitution, beyond the power of any State to deny.”

At her trial, a judge directed a jury to return a guilty verdict without deliberation, and fined her $100. She refused to pay.