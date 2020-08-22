The future Founding Father — a statesman, scientist and shrewd businessman — believed in efficiency and innovation. Some historians say he would have been alarmed at the Trump administration’s threats to slash operations of one of the nation’s founding institutions.

“Franklin would be outraged,” historian Richard John, author of “Spreading the News: The American Postal System from Franklin to Morse,” said in a phone interview. “He was an institution builder — he wants to build things up, not tear things down.”

This week Franklin’s 21st-century successor, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, promised to drop some of his cost-cutting changes, including shortening retail hours at post offices and removing drop boxes and mail processing equipment. But he is apparently considering significant after the election that could slow mail delivery in parts of the country and hike prices for some services, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Historian Joseph Adelman said that while Franklin shared DeJoy’s concern for financial efficiency, he would be “apoplectic” over any disruption in service. Franklin, he argued, wouldn’t support anything that undermined the spread of information and the ability to vote, two pillars of American democracy.

“Franklin’s interest in the postal system was in improving the effectiveness and quality of information circulation,” said Adelman, associate professor of history at Framingham State University, and author of “Revolutionary Networks: The Business and Politics of Printing the News, 1763-1789.” In fact, Franklin’s salary depended on the postal service turning a profit. He pursued his goal not by cost-cutting but by enhancing the service to make it more popular.

Franklin was postmaster general of Philadelphia from 1737 until 1753 when he was appointed deputy postmaster general of the colonies.

One of the first moves Franklin made was to improve transit routes for the nascent communications network. He began an extensive survey of post roads and post offices from Maine down to Charleston, South Caroline, writes Winifred Gallagher in her 2017 book, “How the Post Office Created America: A History.”

From his survey, he plotted more efficient routes marked with milestones. He measured mileage by attaching a rod inside a wagon wheel — based on the circumference of the wheel, a clapper would sound at each mile and that’s where a marker would go. The milestones allowed letter carriers to calculate postage due, which at the time was paid by the receiver, not the sender.

With markers in place on better routes, Franklin created a rate system based on miles traveled and the number of sheets of paper mailed. Under his supervision, round-trip mail service between Boston and Philadelphia was cut from six weeks to three, and one-way service between Philadelphia and New York City to just a day and a half, according to Gallagher. His efforts followed his own adage that “lost time is never found again.”

Franklin “wanted to innovate the post office, he streamlined routes and schedules,” Adelman said. “He even tackled boring administrative tasks like improving accounting practices, the kind of things that are critical to operating a large agency.”

Along with William Hunter, the other deputy postmaster general, Franklin sent instructions to the service’s newly appointed comptroller on April 22, 1757. Franklin urged him “to endeavor the Rectification of every thing that you find amiss, so that Correspondence may not be impeded or interrupted by any Neglect or Mismanagement in the Post Offices, or Misconduct of the Riders, nor any just Cause of Complaint be given to the Merchants,” according to a document in the National Archives.

Within four years of Franklin becoming deputy postmaster general, the service began to register a profit. He advanced the system even further and made the post more equitable by lowering prices and expanding service for all colonists, not just wealthy businesspeople who could afford to use it.

As involved as Franklin was in establishing a communications institution to fit the fledgling nation’s needs, he didn’t write any ringing statements about the post, despite being a prolific writer, according to John. But the job did influence the statesman’s political thinking, Devin Leonard writes in his 2016 book, “Neither Snow Nor Rain: A History of the United States Postal Service.”

“He began to think of the colonies not as individual provinces but as parts of a potential nation, bound together by shared institutions like the post office,” according to “Neither Snow Nor Rain.”

As evidence of this thinking, during the years Franklin pioneered changes to the postal service, he also became renowned as a civic leader who established quintessential American institutions. He set up the University of Pennsylvania, the public library system of Philadelphia, as well as the city’s fire companies and Pennsylvania Hospital

“He really wanted the poor man to get ahead and to do that, you need stable institutions,” John said. “He recognizes that ordinary people need a commercial society that can work for everyone.”

After making improvements, starting in 1764, Franklin administered much of his postal duties while living in London, where he served as a lobbyist for various colonial territories. He supervised his son-in-law along with a number of personal hires to carry out the duties of the post.

As the relationship between England and the colonies disintegrated, Franklin worried he would lose his position. “Lord Sandwich, the crown’s postmaster general, disapproved of Franklin’s pro-American sympathies,” Leonard writes, and in 1775, the noble dismissed Franklin from his post.

Franklin was furious. He had transformed the colonial post from a money-losing operation to a steady source of income for the crown and this was how they thanked him? Now that he’d been dismissed, Leonard writes that Franklin warned Americans that they could expect British postal officials to routinely open and read their letters like they did at home.

In 1775 when the Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia to discuss creating an American state, the delegates created a plan to create an official American post office outside of British rule. Franklin had spent years setting up a proficient infrastructure and they selected the diplomat to be the new nation’s first postmaster general.

Congress formalized the idea that the post office would be a communication network for the entire nation with the Postal Service Act of 1792, Adelman said. The Act made the United States Post Office into a Cabinet department. Now newspapers could be sent through the mail at a discounted rate, which helped expand freedom of the press, and it protected privacy by calling for punishment of people who opened someone else’s mail.

The Act also established new postal routes, and built new roads to accommodate post offices springing up across the young nation.

“The Post Office is one of the most equalizing forces in American society,” Adelman said. It’s become a mechanism for freedom of the press, distribution of medicine and a way to vote — some of the most important public functions of a healthy democracy, he added.

“Harming that mission and appearing to do so intentionally harms democracy,” he said — and all that Benjamin Franklin stood for.