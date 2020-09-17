On Wednesday, in concluding a White House conference on American history that was led by HUD Director Ben Carson and featured mostly non-historians attacking actual historians, the president signed an executive order to promote “patriotic education” by convening a “1776 Commission.” This was an apparent dig at the New York Times’s 1619 Project on the beginning of American slavery.

And he announced the latest famous name for the heroes’ garden: Caesar Rodney.

You’re not alone if you said, “Caesar who?”

Caesar Rodney was one of the 56 men — all White, of course — to sign the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Rodney was one of three delegates representing his colony in the Continental Congress. In early July, he was home tending to local affairs when he received word that the other two delegates were hopelessly deadlocked on the issue of independence.

“Caesar Rodney was called upon to break the tie, even though he was suffering from very advanced cancer, he was deathly ill,” Trump said Wednesday. “Rodney rode 80 miles through the night through a severe thunderstorm from Dover to Philadelphia to cast his vote for independence.”

Historical fact-check: It’s unclear if Rodney rode on horseback, as is often depicted, or inside a carriage, as his brother later claimed in a letter, according to the Society of the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence. And while he did suffer from a facial cancer that he covered with a scarf for much of his life, it’s also unclear if it was “very advanced” in 1776, as he lived until 1784.

Whomever might be tasked with sculpting his likeness will have some trouble, since Rodney never sat for a portrait. John Adams once described him, rather rudely, as “the oddest-looking Man in the World … his Face is not bigger than a large Apple.”

So why does Trump want to honor the somewhat obscure Rodney and not, say, a founder with a signature as bold as his? Or all 56 of them, for that matter?

As luck would have it, Rodney came from Delaware, the home state of former vice president Joseph R. Biden Jr., Trump’s opponent in the November presidential election.

And there’s something else about Rodney that became relevant this past summer: He was a slaveholder. He enslaved approximately 200 people on his plantation at the time of his death, according to the society.

A statue of Rodney stood for nearly 100 years in Wilmington, Del. But in June, amid national protests over racial injustice, the mayor ordered it and a Christopher Columbus be removed and stored, “so there can be an overdue discussion about the public display of historical figures and events,” the mayor said.

Trump has been a vocal opponent of statue removal, incorrectly claiming in his Wednesday speech that he had signed an executive order making it so “if you demolish a statue without permission you immediately get 10 years in prison.” (Laws already existed against destroying statues, and a 10-year sentence is neither “immediate” nor mandatory.)

In honoring Rodney, Trump attacked his opponent Wednesday.

“Joe Biden said nothing as to his home state’s history, and the fact that it was dismantled, dismembered, and a founding father’s statue was removed,” Trump said.

Present-day fact-check: The statue has not been dismembered.