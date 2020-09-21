Over the weekend, millions mourned the death of the second female Supreme Court justice, who died Friday at 87 after a long battle with cancer. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s own life was marked by profound loss; She grew up “with the smell of death,” she later said, including the death of her mother.

Celia Amster was the first American-born child in a family of Austrian Jewish immigrants. According to family lore, she once broke her nose when she was reading a book while walking down the street and falling into an open cellar door. She excelled in school, graduating from high school at only 15.

Instead of furthering her education, Celia was forced to get a job as a garment worker and pay for her brother’s education at Cornell University.

Like most women of her generation, Celia married young and had two children, daughters Marilyn and Joan, who later went by her middle name Ruth. Marilyn died of meningitis at 6, when Ginsburg was only 14 months old.

In 2019, Ginsburg told the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Rosen that she had no memories of her sister, “but she was a presence in my growing-up years. For my parents, having a 6-year-old who died of meningitis was a tragedy they could not overcome. There was no penicillin for her, not even the sulfur drug. To watch a child suffer and die is something that stays with parents forever.”

Celia admired Eleanor Roosevelt and would read her daughter the first lady’s newspaper column every week, according to Ginsburg’s 2016 book “My Own Words.” When Roosevelt became a United Nations ambassador after her husband’s death, they followed her trajectory closely.

Like her mother, Ginsburg excelled in school, both academically and socially. And Celia had planned for her daughter to go further than she had been allowed to, saving a portion of the money her husband gave her every week for a secret college fund.

“Two things were important to her and she repeated them endlessly,” Ginsburg wrote. “One was to ‘be a lady,’ and that meant to conduct yourself civilly, don’t let emotions like anger or envy get in the way. And the other was to be independent, which was an unusual message for mothers at that time to be giving their daughters.”

After her mother’s cervical cancer diagnosis, Ginsburg threw herself into her studies even more, building an ability to focus that became legendary.

“She wanted me to do well in school. So I would sit in her bedroom and do my homework, concentrating on that work,” she told Rosen. Later in college, “there could be a dorm room full of young women talking or playing bridge or whatever. I could sit there with my notes and wasn’t distracted.”

This skill also came in handy, when as a young wife and mother, Ginsburg’s husband fought testicular cancer while they both attended law school.

Ginsburg’s high school years were marked by her mother’s surgeries and agonizing radiation treatment. Celia Amster Bader died the day before her daughter’s high school graduation. She was 48 years old. She was buried next to her daughter Marilyn.

By then, the college fund had grown to $8,000, the equivalent of $86,000 today. But Ginsburg didn’t need it; she had been awarded a full scholarship to Cornell University — the same school her mother had worked to put her uncle through.

More than four decades later, in Senate testimony at her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, her mother still loomed large. Ginsburg called her “the bravest, strongest person I have known.”

Her mother’s unlived life loomed, too.

“I pray that I may be all that she would have been," Ginsburg said, “had she lived in an age when women could aspire and achieve, and daughters are cherished as much as sons.”