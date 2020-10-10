But game-changers and shake-ups in the weeks before the election have been around for more than 150 years. Here are some of the biggest October surprises from the past.

1840 — This was a wild election year. The challenger, war hero William Henry Harrison, held huge rallies where women stumped for him (gasp!) decades before they had the right to vote. The incumbent, Martin Van Buren, had been dubbed “Martin Van Ruin” because of an economic downturn during his term. But he had a secret weapon, according to Politico: Federal prosecutors allied with Van Buren learned of a voter fraud plot by members of Harrison’s Whig Party. The feds waited until mid-October to arrest the conspirators, hoping the headlines would give Van Buren an edge. It didn’t work. Harrison won in an electoral landslide. But a few months later, there was an “April surprise” when Harrison died shortly after taking office.

1880 — Every presidential election in this decade had an October surprise. In 1880, it was the so-called Morey letter — a forged missive supposedly written by Republican candidate James A. Garfield in which he appeared to support Chinese immigration. This was a problem because White voters in the Western states had the racist idea Chinese immigrants were stealing their jobs. Garfield took a while to denounce the letter because he couldn’t remember if he had written it or not, as Atlas Obscura recounted in 2017. Garfield lost California but still won the election by one of the narrowest margins in history. He was assassinated a few months into his term.

1884 — Republican James G. Blaine was supposed to have this election in the bag. But on Oct. 29, during an event he attended, a minister said Democrats represented “rum, Romanism and rebellion.” (Translation: Drinkers, Catholics and Confederates.) Blaine later claimed he didn’t hear the comment, but Democratic spies sure did. Soon “the three Rs” had been published in every paper. On election night, it all hinged on New York, which was a swing state at the time. Irish Catholics showed up in droves for Blaine’s opponent, Grover Cleveland, handing him the presidency.

1888 — Cleveland may have benefited from someone else’s foolish remarks in 1884, but four years later it was his undoing. As The Washington Post’s Robert Mitchell explained, a California political junkie sent a prank letter to the British ambassador to the United States asking for whom he should vote. The ambassador — quite unwisely — wrote back, saying Cleveland was the empire’s favorite. On Oct. 21, newspapers published the response; even the appearance of a foreign power weighing in on domestic politics was a scandal. Cleveland won the popular vote but lost the electoral college, and with it the election.

1968 — This October surprise was an unsuccessful attempt to help Democrat Hubert Humphrey. On Oct. 31, outgoing president Lyndon B. Johnson announced an end to bombing runs in North Vietnam, hinting that the war might be coming to an end. Republican Richard M. Nixon still trounced Humphrey.

1972 — Four years later, Nixon tried the same October surprise that was used against him. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger held a news conference in which he declared “peace is at hand” in Vietnam. (It wasn’t.) Nixon probably would have won anyway, but the announcement sure helped distract from the budding Watergate scandal.

1980 — This one is still the mother of all October surprises and most likely the election from which the term was coined, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Democratic president Jimmy Carter was working hard to get American hostages in Iran freed before Election Day. In late October, Iran suddenly cut off talks, helping Republican Ronald Reagan defeat the incumbent. Iranian officials released the hostages minutes after Reagan was inaugurated in January 1981, leading to conspiracy theories that the Reagan camp had a secret deal with Iran. Congressional investigations found no evidence of this, but Iranian officials said it was true. In 2017, historians claimed to have found evidence that confirmed at least part the conspiracy theory.

2000 — This was technically a November surprise — and only hinted at the drama to come — but days before the 2000 presidential election, Fox News revealed Republican candidate George W. Bush had been arrested for drunken driving in 1976. Bush strategist Karl Rove suspected an aide to Democratic candidate Al Gore for leaking it. Bush still became president, but Rove later claimed it cost Bush five states and triggered the post-election drama that had Bush and Gore essentially tied.

2004 — Bush and his Democratic rival John F. Kerry were neck and neck in the polls. Then on Oct. 29, a video of Osama bin Laden surfaced in which the terrorist mocked Bush. Turns out being condemned by a terrorist is kind of like an endorsement; a Newsweek poll showed Bush suddenly had a six-point lead on the eve of the election.

2012 — Some say Hurricane Sandy doesn’t qualify as an October surprise since it wasn’t caused by humans, but photos of Obama shaking hands with Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were a boon for the incumbent days before voters went to the polls. Challenger Mitt Romney later told Fox News it could have cost him the election, but “I’ve been a governor, and I know what happens when there’s been a national disaster — and that is, you look for help from the federal government.”

2016 — There were so many October surprises in this election, it can be hard to tell which, if any, made a difference. Was it the New York Times story that Trump had avoided taxes? Or The Washington Post release of the “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump admitting to sexual assault? Or what about when WikiLeaks released the hacked emails from the Clinton campaign? According to polling analysis by FiveThirtyEight, the October surprise that had the most effect was FBI Director James B. Comey’s Oct. 28 letter to Congress that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was under investigation. It cost her three or four points in the polls — enough that she lost the electoral college while taking the popular vote by nearly 3 million.

Last month, some suggested the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the October surprise coming early. Since then, there have been more Trump tax revelations from the New York Times, the president’s covid-19 diagnosis, his trip to the hospital, his dramatically staged return to the White House, his announcement that stimulus talks with Democrats are off and soon his address from the balcony.

If past is prologue, we aren’t close to done with October surprises.

Robert Mitchell contributed to this report.