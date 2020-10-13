“And I picked the phone up, and a friend of ours named Hank Miller, an aviator, said, ‘Roberta, two planes were shot down, and we didn’t see any ejections,’” she later told C-SPAN.

Miller wasn’t talking about just any planes. One of them was piloted by her 31-year-old son.

“So, when Jack got out of the shower, I told him,” she said.

Roberta McCain, the irrepressible mother of the late Sen. John S. McCain III, died Monday at 108. She was an oil heiress who spent decades among the Washington elite, but became a public figure late in life when she hit the campaign trail during her son’s 2008 presidential bid. There she made an impression as a no-nonsense, fearless woman, a paragon of perseverance.

Sen. McCain may have written a book called “Faith of My Fathers,” but the straight-talking maverick was more like his mother.

It was her sense of perseverance that took over after she told her husband, John S. “Jack” McCain Jr., their son may have been killed in Vietnam. They had been getting ready for a dinner party at the Iranian embassy. They decided that not only would they still attend, she said, they “were not going to say one word at this dinner.”

When they returned home that evening, they got another call, this time from Tom Moorer, the Chief of Naval Operations, “and he said, ‘We’re sure that Johnny’s gone.’”

She thought of her son’s then-wife, Carol Shepp McCain, who was caring for the couple’s three young children. Roberta was a realist; she had seen military wives hold out irrational hope that their missing husbands were prisoners of war, and she didn’t want her daughter-in-law doing any of that.

“We talked on the telephone. And I said to her, ‘Carol, I think Johnny is dead, don’t you?’ And she said yes. And I said, ‘Well, I think we should accept that,’” she told C-SPAN.

She put it this way in an interview with Time Magazine in 2000: “My husband chose his profession, and so did Johnny. People work on high bridges. When an accident happens, you can’t bellyache. You chose the profession.”

But the younger McCain wasn’t dead; he had ejected his aircraft after it was struck by a missile “the size of a telephone pole,” he later wrote. His parachute dropped him in a lake in Hanoi with a broken leg and two broken arms; he nearly drowned before being fished out by North Vietnamese. Soon, he was put on a stretcher and sent to the notorious “Hanoi Hilton” prison.

Mrs. McCain thought her son was dead for about a day. She had retreated to a country home when “a steward came flying out of the house, ‘Oh, Mrs. McCain, Mrs. McCain, he’s a prisoner of war!’”

“Can you believe that that’s the best news I ever had in my life?” she said in 2008, smiling broadly. “See, it depends on where you’re standing to how things affect you.”

He was alive, but barely. For a few days, the North Vietnamese refused him medical care. He might have died but for their realization they had captured the son of the admiral commanding the U.S. Pacific fleet.

Mrs. McCain endured her son’s captivity stoically. A week in, she sent a letter to President Lyndon B. Johnson. She wasn’t asking for any favors, she just wanted to tell him “both my husband and I back you and your policies 100 percent in Vietnam … I just hope that you and the people really making the sacrifice believe in our country and in you.”

For a brief period, guards gave her son special treatment, until he refused to be released ahead of other American prisoners as a propaganda move. After that, he was punished, tortured and ultimately imprisoned for 5 ½ years.

After his release, she was reading her son’s writing about what he’d endured. In one passage, he described cursing at the men torturing him. She called her son to tell him she was going to wash his mouth out with soap.

“I’m ashamed of him!” she joked years later, laughing. “I never would’ve believed in this world he would ever use language like that.”