Nixon later complained that he was “shocked” that Kennedy was using notes. Kennedy, one political reporter wrote, “seemed shocked that Nixon was shocked.” JFK said he had one public document so he could “accurately” make a point on foreign policy. And there wasn’t any rule against that.

It was the nation’s first and only virtual presidential debate. On the evening of Oct. 15, 2020, there was supposed to be a second debate between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden. But after Trump refused to participate, it was canceled. Now the candidates will hold competing town halls on different networks: Trump on NBC and Biden on ABC.

In 1960, Nixon and Kennedy agreed on a split-screen third debate because they were campaigning on opposite U.S. coasts that day. Vice President Nixon especially needed the clash because telegenic Massachusetts Sen. Kennedy clearly had won the first “Great Debate.” Nixon needed to build on his improved showing in the second faceoff.

AD

AD

The coast-to-coast hookup was “the most difficult and most complicated broadcast in the history of TV,” said the American Broadcasting Co., which telecast the debate for all three networks. Nixon was at ABC’s Studio “A” in Hollywood in the same building where the first “talkie” movie, “The Jazz Singer” with Al Jolson, was filmed. Kennedy was 3,000 miles away in ABC’s Studio One in New York City.

To make both sites look exactly alike, a can of paint used for the backdrop in New York was flown overnight to Hollywood to match the background there. Drapes made for the telecast were cut from the same bolt of cloth. Long before Zoom, ABC built identical backdrop bookcases filled with eight rows of law books. But then it was discovered the cameras wouldn’t capture them.

The debate was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. on the West Coast). The 47-year-old Nixon arrived at the Hollywood studio at 2:49 p.m. Nixon wore a blue suit with a blue shirt, but his tie had polka dots.

After failing to hide his 5 o’clock shadow in the first debate, this time he had makeup applied. Lighting technicians decided to train two baby spotlights on Nixon to eliminate chin and eye shadows. Nixon asked that the temperature be lowered to about 60 degrees, explaining that he was “a heavy sweater.”

AD

AD

Meanwhile, five journalists who would ask the questions were in an adjoining soundproof studio.

The 43-year-old Kennedy arrived at the New York studio at 7 p.m. with his wife, Jacqueline. Kennedy wore a dark blue suit, matching tie and a white shirt. He declined makeup.

He asked a technician to turn off one of eight bright spotlights focused on the podium. Just before the debate, he changed into a blue shirt and drank a cup of hot tea.

One question early in the debate was on the issue of U.S. defense of two small Nationalist China islands, Quemoy and Matsu, a few miles from Communist China. Kennedy charged that a “trigger-happy” Nixon would risk war by defending the islands and going beyond President Dwight Eisenhower’s policy.

AD

This was where Kennedy apparently had a public letter that Eisenhower had written stating his policy. When Nixon later accused him of using notes, Kennedy phoned the Associated Press to defend having the letter. “If I’m going to quote the president of the United States” on national security matters, he said, “I think quoting the record accurately is in the interest of these debates.”

AD

One memorable exchange occurred when the candidates were asked about the salty language of former president Harry S. Truman, who had said in Texas that those who vote for Nixon “ought to go to hell.”

Nixon solemnly stated that “I can only hope that if I am elected I could approach President Eisenhower in maintaining the dignity of the office.” Then parents could say of the president, “Well, there is a man who maintains the kind of standards personally that I want my child to follow.”

Kennedy responded that he didn’t think that at this point he could get the 76-year-old Truman to change his ways. “Perhaps Mrs. Truman can, but I can’t.”

AD

Under the format, each candidate got two-and-a-half minutes to answer a question and a one-and-a-half-minute rebuttal. Journalist Roscoe Drummond, one of the questioners, wrote that ABC moderator William Shadel “never was quite sure what he would do if either Nixon or Kennedy should ignore a polite warning.”

AD

But “the problem actually never arose,” Drummond said. Nixon actually ended up getting about four minutes more airtime than Kennedy.

Technically, the black-and-white TV coverage “was a smooth miracle of electronics,” one reviewer wrote. Nixon was pictured on the left side of the screen and Kennedy on the right to match their locations on a U.S. map. But as it turned out, only one split-screen picture was shown at the start of the debate, so viewers couldn’t see the reactions of the candidates.

AD

The debate’s TV director defended the one-person close-ups. “If we put the two candidates on at once,” he explained, “one of them might appear on many screens to have the top of his head cut off.”

The candidates were more combative in the third debate than in the first two. Because of the format, a UPI analyst speculated, “Nixon and Kennedy were less self-conscious than usual. Could it be that being near each other physically muffles the directness of their dialogue by intensifying the pressure?”

AD

Both sides claimed victory. Jacqueline Kennedy called her husband’s showing “the best yet.” But the general view, even among some Kennedy advisers, was that Nixon had taken advantage of the format to score a win.

AD

“Nixon seemed more adroit in using the TV platform,” said a TV writer for the Detroit Free Press. The vice president seemed more relaxed than in the previous in-person debates. Nixon said he preferred not having to confront his opponent in person.

“It was as if, separated by a continent, from the personal presence of his adversary, Nixon were more at ease and could speak directly to the nation that lay between them,” Theodore White wrote in his book, “The Making of the President 1960.”

The virtual debate drew a national TV audience of 63.7 million, second among that year’s four debates only to the first faceoff when Kennedy scored a breakout performance. (About 73 million watched the first Trump-Biden debate.)

AD

AD

The split-screen debate was overshadowed on newspaper front pages the next day by another big story: Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski had hit a 9th inning homer to win the World Series against the New York Yankees.

While the presidential candidates were debating on a split screen, one sportswriter wrote, Mazeroski “just stepped up and got the job done without any argument.”