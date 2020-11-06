And although the Georgia secretary of state said Friday that the state will be headed to a recount given the tight margin, exit polls showed that Clayton, along with Democratic-leaning counties such as Fulton, DeKalb and Chatham, helped boost Biden ahead of Trump — an electoral twist that many see as an act of divine justice.

AD

“I love the idea that Clayton County could put Biden over in GA. That’s John Lewis’ district. He would do one of his trademark happy dances in heaven. Symmetry,” former senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri wrote on Twitter.

AD

By Friday afternoon, Biden, the former vice president, led Trump in Georgia by a razor-thin 1,500 or so votes, with about 8,000 ballots left to count and a similar number of overseas, provisional and military votes still to be tallied.

According to data by Georgia’s secretary of state, with 99 percent of expected votes counted in Clayton, which is within Lewis’s longtime congressional district, Biden got 94,365 votes — nearly 85 percent of the total — to Trump’s 15,671.

Others went on social media to rejoice over Biden’s lead in Georgia and referred to Lewis’s legacy in the fight against racism and discrimination, calling it poetic justice.

AD

“John Lewis would not attend Trump’s inauguration because he refused to give extremism legitimacy,” the Rev. William J. Barber wrote on Twitter. “He knew you don’t unify with wrong and lies. Now Georgia, his home state and home district, could unseat Trump.”

“Could this be John Lewis looking down and giving Trump ‘Good Trouble’?" wrote attorney Ben Crump, who represents the families of police brutality victims, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, referring to Lewis’s final note published on the day of his funeral.

AD

Biden’s likely feat represents a long-held aspiration by Democrats, who had not won Georgia in a presidential election since 1992. In 2016, Trump won the state by a margin of 5.1 points, which added 16 electoral college votes to his total.

AD

Georgia laws mandate that candidates may request a recount if the margin is 0.5 percentage points or below, and must do so within two days of the certification of the results, which is set to take place by Nov. 20.

The apparent Democratic victory comes as a result of crucial grass-roots efforts to rally non-White, younger voters, led by the former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams, considered by many Democrats to be a successor in the state’s voting rights movement to such legendary leaders as Lewis and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Lewis, who died in July from pancreatic cancer, had carried the torch of the 1960s civil rights movement into the new millennium in the fight for racial equality.

He spent much of his last years in Congress being a vociferous Trump critic. From deeming Trump’s presidential victory in 2016 “illegitimate,” based on evidence of Russia’s interference in the election, to boycotting his inauguration, the civil rights advocate often drew the president’s ire.

AD

AD

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump once wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, Lewis urged members of Congress to impeach the president, calling the decision to vote in favor of the process “a mandate and a mission to be on the right side of history.”

Lewis was widely respected and acclaimed by leaders across the political spectrum for his activism for social justice. President Barack Obama, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, said in a ceremony: