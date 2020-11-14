“Don’t worry. We know why we’re here, and now show us where the monkey department is,” a gunman said before locking Beland in a cage alongside the lab’s test animals.

Newly delivered to the facility was $50,000 worth of polio vaccine set to be distributed across the province of Quebec, including Montreal where more than 500 polio cases were under treatment.

The polio vaccine was just as precious then as a coronavirus vaccine will be when it is approved for use in the coming months.

In Montreal. the criminals loaded 25 crates of vaccine into the night watchman’s car and another vehicle before making their getaway. Beland spent an hour struggling to escape his cage.

The next shipment of vaccine wouldn’t arrive for another month, and the pinkish serum couldn’t remain potent without proper refrigeration. Experts estimated that they had 48 hours to secure the stolen serum before it spoiled.

“Children will be the victims,” said Dr. Adelard Groulx, head of the city’s health department. Beyond just bringing the criminals to justice, recovering the stolen vaccine was vital. This much was made clear to local detectives, who were instructed to prioritize locating the vaccine over apprehending suspects.

Several days passed as more and more tips came in. After tracing leads all across the city, an anonymous caller led police to a small unfurnished apartment in East Montreal.

Detective Sergeant Germain St. Jean of the Quebec Provincial Police approached the apartment with his gun drawn, only to find the door wide open and no one inside. After calling for backup, he surveyed the scene: Vials of serum rested atop melting blocks of ice. Others were repackaged or stuffed into a cardboard beer case. Inside the refrigerator, along with several bottles of beer, was the remaining serum. Almost all the stolen serum was recovered.

The building manager described to police the tall man with dark hair in his forties who rented the apartment the night of the heist. He paid a full week’s rent upfront in cash.

Weeks passed as the recovered serum was tested to see if it was still viable, and the public began to demand the perpetrators’ arrest. Police insisted they were certain of the identity of at least one of the thieves, but were awaiting additional evidence.

Finally, a warrant was issued for Jean Paul Robinson on Oct. 13. The pale, thin-faced 33-year-old had been missing for 48 hours. Relatives claimed that Robinson had been killed in a “gangland reprisal plot.”

Another month passed before police flushed their prime suspect out of a shed tucked away on an isolated, back-road farm. Authorities suggested Robinson had been hiding out as he worked on a disguise.

“He had completely changed his personality,” said Crown Prosecutor Gabriel Houde. “He was wearing spectacles, had a newly grown mustache, and even his complexion had been altered. His wife had rented the shed a few days before, at the time when his relatives had let it be known that he had been killed for having given information to the police.”

Robinson pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery with violence, receiving thousands of vials of stolen vaccine, and stealing a car to escape the robbery. It was during a pretrial hearing that Defense Counsel Claude Danis revealed the identity of the anonymous informant who led police to the vaccine: Robinson himself.

“A few days after the theft, my client told the Provincial Police where the vaccine was, and they found it there. Despite promises made to him, the police then decided to insist that he reveal the names of the thieves,” Danis told the court. “Did he know them or did he not? I cannot say.”

Additional evidence would only complicate the case. A druggist stated that he purchased a few hundred vials of serum from Robinson after the heist, but that had not been the first such exchange between the two.

The professor in charge of the lab where the heist occurred testified that he was instructed to deliver 250 vials of serum to a man on Aug. 19. The receipt for the shipment was signed “Paul Robinson.” Additionally, two lab employees said Robinson toured their facility just days before the theft. Robinson represented himself as a medical student interested in immunization and was currently working in a local medical facility. Robinson was also identified as the man who rented the room where the vaccines were recovered.

A judge believed this to be enough evidence to bring the key suspect to trial. With Robinson’s fate unknown, scientists completed their evaluation of the recovered vaccine. The serum was deemed still viable.

More than a year after the initial heist, a young man named Gilles Hebert was arrested for his participation in the theft. Showing little remorse for his part in a crime that endangered the lives of thousands of children, Hebert received a four-year prison sentence.

“The enormity of this revolting crime against society makes it impossible for me to find any bit of sympathy for the prisoner,” said Prosecutor Claude Wagner. “There may be a child in some hospital even today who is crippled for life because the robbery worsened the vaccine shortage when the epidemic was at its peak.”

Robinson finally stood trial in June of 1961. Hebert, his alleged accomplice, took the stand on the opening day of testimony and was immediately charged with perjury. Although Hebert’s initial arrest statement identified “Jean Paul Robinson” as the mastermind of the heist, he denied that this was the same man who stood trial.

Robinson swore that he only became involved with the case after trying to buy back the stolen vaccine from a criminal ringleader known to him only as “a man named Bob.” Robinson had organized several unauthorized mobile clinics around the city to help combat the polio epidemic. It was through one of these clinics that he first met Bob, who later contacted Robinson with an offer to buy the stolen serum.

Robinson claimed to have talked Bob down to a price of $800, insisting the thief would be unable to unload the stolen vaccine without being captured. According to the deal, Bob was to drop off the loot to be held in the rented apartment.

Police initially picked up Robinson after he sold $500 worth of serum to a local pharmacy shortly after the heist took place. He was released after promising he could help recover the rest of the missing vaccine and bring in the guilty parties.

During cross examination, Robinson revealed that he had been used as bait by undercover investigators to lure Bob to a bar. He claimed that he became worried about his safety after Bob failed to show and an intoxicated detective threatened to take out his frustrations on the informant.

Robinson fled the scene of the failed sting operation, but soon found himself in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. With little chance that he could still distribute the stolen serum at his mobile clinics, Robinson phoned police to tell them where to locate the vaccine.

Robinson was eventually acquitted. Despite the mountain of evidence showing his involvement, Judge Henri Loranger ruled that prosecutors had failed to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The defense lawyers argued that Robinson had merely acted as an agent for the police in the recovery of the vaccine in the St. Hubert Street apartment,” wrote a reporter for Montreal newspaper The Gazette. “Judge Loranger said that while this argument might sound perhaps strange and a little far fetched, it was possible that this had been the case.”