Earlier this month, Time magazine ran an extraordinary cover image with a big red X drawn over the number 2020. “THE WORST YEAR EVER,” the cover line read. Time certainly wasn’t alone. A recent headline from the Hill: “Why 2020 really was the worst year ever.” Even the York Daily Record of Pennsylvania wondered: “Was 2020 the worst year ever? With pandemic, social unrest, election chaos, it’s in the running.”

Historians demur.

In a clever bit of marketing, the self-therapy app Bloom recently asked 28 historians from Yale, Oxford, Stanford and other major universities to choose the worst year in history — or, as they put it, the most stressful. British historian Philip Parker led the effort. Following a depressing dive down the rabbit hole of historical misery, Parker compiled a list of the top worst/most stressful years in world, British and U.S. history. Then the historians made their picks.

The worst year in world history wasn’t even a close contest.

It was 1348, the height of the Black Death, during which as many as 200 million people died. That would be like wiping out about 65 percent of the U.S. population. The Holocaust in 1944 ranked second, followed by 1816, when a volcano eruption in Indonesia blocked out the sun, starving millions. 2020 ranked sixth.

In U.S. history, 2020 was well down the list at No. 8, just behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, the tumult of 1968’s riots and assassinations, the 1918 flu pandemic, the Trail of Tears of 1838, the 1929 stock market crash marking the beginning of the Great Depression, and at the very, very top, 1862.

That was, most historians say, the grimmest year of the Civil War, when the country’s total collapse seemed imminent.

“It’s a symbol of a time when the nation almost broke apart,” Parker said in an interview, “and that, really, goes to the essence of what it is to be a country and a society. It’s almost like a dagger to the heart of the country.”

In many ways, Parker said, we’re still too close to 2020 to understand what its real ranking will be, seen through the lens of time passed.

“As Chairman Mao is reputed to have said about the French Revolution,” Parker said, “it’s a little too early to say.”