Wood maintained that the arrests were part of a conspiracy by the NYPD and the FBI to murder Malcolm, who had become disenchanted with the Nation of Islam and left the black separatist group to start his own organization, the Muslim Mosque.

“I was a black New York City undercover police officer," Wood’s letter began. "I participated in actions that in hindsight were deplorable and detrimental to my own black people...Under the direction of my handlers, I was told to encourage leaders and members of the civil rights groups to commit felonious acts.”

The letter was presented at a news conference Saturday in New York by Malcolm X’s three daughters and renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump. A cousin of Wood’s, Reggie Wood, joined them in revealing the letter’s contents at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, which was built on the site where the Audubon Ballroom once stood.

The country marked the 56th anniversary of the assassination on Sunday.

Early last year, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus T. Vance announced that his office would review the convictions of three Nation of Islam members who were held responsible in the Malcom’s death. One of the men who confessed to the killing, Mujahid Abdul Halim, has maintained since his 1966 trial that the other two Nation members, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, were innocent.

A 2020 documentary series on Netflix, “Who Killed Malcolm X,” and the Innocence Project prompted Vance to review whether to reopen the case.

After Saturday’s news conference, Vance’s office released a statement saying its “review of this matter is active and ongoing.”

In a separate statement, the NYPD said it "has provided all available records relevant to the case to the District Attorney. The Department remains committed to assist with that review in any way.” The FBI has declined to comment.

The assassination of Malcolm X has long been a subject of fascination to historians and activists given the acrimony between Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad and Malcolm X after his break with the group.

Malcolm X’s widow, Betty Shabazz, said that she believed current Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a protegee of Malcom’s, was involved in her husband’s assassination.

In the Dec. 4, 1964, issue of Muhammad Speaks, the organization’s newspaper, Farrakhan wrote: “The die is set and Malcolm shall not escape. ... Such a man is worthy of death.”

He later acknowledged that his remarks played a role in the assassination.