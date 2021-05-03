The Noid was born in the mid-1980s out of an intense competition between the delivery-focused Domino’s and fellow thick-crust purveyor Pizza Hut, where customers mostly ate in the restaurants. Domino’s needed a way to combat customers’ worry that their pies would arrive cold and reeking of cigarette smoke from the delivery cars, Ernie Perich, the creative director behind the Noid campaign, told radio show “Studio 360” in 2018.