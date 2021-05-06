For decades, the incident had only been whispered about in the diplomatic community, according to former ambassador Lewis Hoffacker, who recounted it in 2013 for the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training. That’s because there was evidence Leahy had been in a “homosexual act” shortly before his death. It is possible this was nonconsensual, and he was therefore a victim of a sexual assault. But at the time, bigoted views about homosexuality dominated, and the prosecutor in Erdos’s trial claimed Erdos had killed Leahy in a “lover’s quarrel.” And since homosexuality was still largely illegal, AFSA decided Leahy would not be honored on the Memorial Plaques, Naland said.