Then, the “oil shocks.” First, in 1973, when Arab oil exporters imposed an embargo on the United States and many of its allies in retaliation for American support of Israel during the Yom Kippur War. An aide to President Richard M. Nixon called it “an energy Pearl Harbor.” Then, after Iran ousted its shah in 1979, the country’s oil production dipped and OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, raised prices, triggering another shortage.