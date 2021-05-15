As an entomologist, I confess to being slightly baffled by the use of insect imagery to promote a political candidate. If I’m for Kerry, does that mean I’m against cicadas? Are cicadas Republican or Democrat? Do other insects have party affiliations? As far as metaphorical metamorphic transformations go, I don’t exactly get it, either — cicada nymph to cicada adult is hardly the most dramatic to come to mind. Were I picking campaign metaphors, I might have gone with just about any holometabolous species over the periodical cicada — say, grub to beetle, or maggot to fly; there’s lots more metaphorical power there.