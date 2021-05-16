“My Baby,” Cash wrote to Liberto on March 29, 1952 at 11 a.m. “I just went to mail call and I got two more letters from you. That makes seven in the last three days. And I’m in love with you, honey. I never fell so hard in my life. I think about you every minute of the day and you’re with me wherever I go. Don’t ever worry about me stopping loving you darling because I know I never will. I’ve gotten you so deep under my skin that you’re a part of me.”