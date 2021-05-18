The reference is one of the first known uses of the term “herd immunity,” David S. Jones, a professor of the culture of medicine at Harvard University, told The Washington Post. The term is relevant again as scientists debate whether the United States can reach an ambiguously defined “herd immunity” threshold at which the novel coronavirus cannot easily spark new outbreaks. With less than half of the population having received at least one vaccine dose as demand wanes, health officials are warning that the country may never fully contain the pathogen.