A century later, as Tulsa prepares to mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre, she’s still bearing witness to one of the worst episodes of racial violence in American history. On Wednesday, Fletcher and her 100-year-old brother, Hughes “Uncle Red” Vann Ellis, will testify before a House Judiciary subcommittee studying reparations for the descendants of millions of enslaved Africans.
Fletcher, Ellis and another massacre survivor, Lessie Benningfield Randle, now 106, are lead plaintiffs in a reparations lawsuit filed last year against the City of Tulsa, the County of Tulsa, the State of Oklahoma, and the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce. The lawsuit argues Oklahoma and Tulsa are responsible for what happened during the massacre, which historians believe left as many as 300 Black people dead, 10,000 homeless and the all-Black community of Greenwood destroyed.
“I think we should have justice,” Fletcher said last week during a press conference organized by the Justice for Greenwood Foundation, a network of advocates fighting for reparations.
Fletcher, wearing a baby blue sweater, stood up from her wheelchair and walked to the glass podium at the Greenwood Cultural Center, in the heart of what was once dubbed Black Wall Street. She peered over the microphones, and recounted what she could remember of her family fleeing the burning and destruction.
The massacre began on the evening of May 31, 1921, when a White mob descended on Greenwood, shooting Black people indiscriminately and burning more than 1,200 homes, hundreds of Black-owned businesses, churches, schools, and a Black-owned hospital. Some survivors saw airplanes dropping turpentine bombs on houses.
After more than 48 hours of carnage, 35-square blocks of Greenwood were destroyed. When the massacre ended on June 1, 1921, according to historians and witness accounts, hundreds of survivors were rounded up at gun-point and forced to march to camps, where they were held for weeks until White people vouched for them. According to the Tulsa Race Riot Commission 2001 report, many were forced to labor without pay. Survivors also recounted seeing Black bodies dumped into the Arkansas River and into mass graves.
“The city police department and the county sheriff’s office deputized and armed white Tulsans to murder, loot, and burn the nearly 40 city blocks of the Greenwood District,” according to the reparations lawsuit. “The State National Guard participated with this angry white mob in killing and looting and destroying the property of Black residents of Greenwood. The city, sheriff, chamber, and county targeted Black community leaders and victims of the massacre for prosecution as instigators of the massacre — despite knowing who were truly responsible.”
In 2019, Tulsa began searching for mass graves that may be connected to the massacre. In October 2020, the city found a mass grave in the city-owned Oaklawn Cemetery. The city plans to continue excavating the site on June 1.
Fletcher was born May 5, 1914, in Comanche, a small town on the rolling prairie of Southwest Oklahoma, about 190 miles from Tulsa. She had four brothers and three sisters. Fletcher was the second oldest of the children.
Before moving the family to Tulsa, her parents were sharecroppers. “They raised cotton, corn, vegetables," she recalled during a 2014 interview with Oklahoma Oral History Research program and the Oklahoma State University College of Human Sciences.
Their house had no electricity. “My first doll was a rag doll," she recalled. "Then, your parents made your doll out of material.”
Fletcher said her family fled Tulsa during the race massacre, but eventually returned. In 1932, she married her husband, Robert, and the couple moved to California to work in the ship yards during World War II.
“I was an assistant welder,” she said. “I helped welders lay the slab of steel to build the ship.”
After the war, She and her husband returned to Oklahoma, where they raised their three children—two boys and one girl--in Bartlesville, a small town near the Kansas border. Fletcher worked cleaning houses, while her husband worked as a truck driver and at a filling station.
Fletcher said she worked until she was 85. “I got tired,” she recalled. “I didn’t have to come and clean houses anymore. I owned my own home and bought my own cars.”
She said she never let racism stop her. “No, it never bothered me at all,” Fletcher said. “I’m Black and I’m proud. ....We are just as important as everybody else.... We have the same red blood as other people, the same faith and the same life.”
For nearly 100 years, said Dreisen Heath, a researcher and racial justice advocate at Human Rights Watch, “the City of Tulsa and the State of Oklahoma watched survivors die one by one while denying their culpability and resisting paying reparations recommended by the state legislature.”
Heath said it’s important that the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties hear from and acknowledge the last survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre while they are still living.
“It brings tears to my eyes to think about the thousands of people who have died waiting for justice," said Heath, who wrote the Human Rights report “Reparations for Tulsa."
Fletcher, she said, is a legend at 107 years old. “She has many stories to tell,” Heath said, "and also a story of denied justice.”
