After more than 48 hours of carnage, 35-square blocks of Greenwood were destroyed. When the massacre ended on June 1, 1921, according to historians and witness accounts, hundreds of survivors were rounded up at gun-point and forced to march to camps, where they were held for weeks until White people vouched for them. According to the Tulsa Race Riot Commission 2001 report, many were forced to labor without pay. Survivors also recounted seeing Black bodies dumped into the Arkansas River and into mass graves.