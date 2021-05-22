Meletus, who brought Socrates to trial when the philosopher was about 70, pointed to treasonous actions from two of his students, Alcibiades and Critias, who “betrayed Athens and helped Sparta during one of the most devastating wars in the region’s recent memory,” according to Ancient World magazine. To this, Socrates snapped at Meletus, Plato recalled, saying, “[Meletus] cannot harm me, for I do not think it is permitted for the better man to be harmed by the worse.”