Following Nixon around the White House as he harangues his aides, rages at people who have crossed him and exchanges loving telephone calls with his daughters, we are forced to step into his shoes and view events through his eyes. We witness his hopes and fears, moments of triumph and trials of torment. The grandeur of his ambitions and suddenness of his fall inspire awe and pity, in the same way we are transfixed by the hubris of Oedipus or the agony of King Lear.