As a child of the frontier, he had been swaddled in an empty maple syrup trough and grew up in a log cabin built out of the surrounding trees. His schooling had been piecemeal: something to be done in the winter, only when the work of the farm had been carried out. His mother taught him the alphabet by tracing letters in the soot of their fireplace. He would experience some formal schooling, often doing chores in exchange for tuition, but his education was frequently interrupted because of a lack of money.