Taylor had been spending time in the nation’s capital in 1976, where it was rumored she was “cozying up” to the Iranian ambassador the United States, according to the Reliable Source in 2011. The shah of Iran supposedly put an end to it, leaving Taylor, then 44, without a date to Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming bicentennial dinner at the British Embassy. The British ambassador asked Warner — then the dashing head of the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration — to be her escort.