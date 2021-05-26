Ouch.
Warner (R-Va.) was a legendary politician, serving as secretary of the Navy, a senator for three decades and as the powerful chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. But to Taylor’s fans, Warner, who died Tuesday at 94, was simply the glamorous actress’s latest husband in her seemingly endless supply of coat-holding, door-opening companions.
Her marriage to Warner astonished people in Hollywood and Washington.
Taylor had been spending time in the nation’s capital in 1976, where it was rumored she was “cozying up” to the Iranian ambassador the United States, according to the Reliable Source in 2011. The shah of Iran supposedly put an end to it, leaving Taylor, then 44, without a date to Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming bicentennial dinner at the British Embassy. The British ambassador asked Warner — then the dashing head of the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration — to be her escort.
The blind date started awkwardly. When Warner came to pick up Taylor from her hotel, she was shocked that he had arrived in his own car and — gasp! — was acting as his own driver.
“Do you drive yourself often?” she asked him on the way to the event, Warner told People magazine in a 2011 interview.
“All the time,” he replied.
“Well,” she said, flummoxed, “that’s nice.”
On the way home, he told her he had a horse farm, and that’s when Taylor, who rocketed to stardom at the age of 12 in the 1944 film “National Velvet” perked up.
By November, she was attending events and charming locals with him at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington. By December, they were married in a sunset ceremony on Warner’s Fauquier County farm. Taylor wore a fur-lined coat, a lavender cashmere dress and a matching turban. Ever patriotic, Warner gave her a ring encrusted with red, white and blue jewels.
Warner’s rural Virginia roots and Taylor’s glamour weren’t the total mismatch some may have expected. Warner had previously been married to Catherine Conover Mellon, heiress to a banking fortune and daughter of the art collector Paul Mellon. And Taylor loved farm life; Warner bragged to reporters in 1976 that Taylor had already branded a calf, and they were going to cure their own hams.
Later, he joked to People, “I think she fell in love with the farm, and I guess I came along with the horses.”
Who knows how long Taylor might have been content with stables, pastures and the occasional 3,000-person “informal” fundraising dinner for Republican friends? In any case, it ended in 1978, when Warner decided to run for the Senate.
Taylor joined her husband on the campaign trail, drawing huge crowds who weren’t necessarily there to hear Warner’s policy ideas. But everywhere they went, Taylor seemed to run into bad luck.
In Richmond, she had to be hospitalized when a sliver of metal became lodged under her eyelid. In Norfolk, she caught a heel in a hotel carpet, wrenching her back and making Warner late for his next appearance. And in Big Stone Gap, she was rushed to a hospital when a chicken bone became lodged in her throat at a restaurant, causing an esophageal injury famously mocked by John Belushi on “Saturday Night Live.”
The medical mishaps continued after Warner won his campaign and she became a senator’s wife. “Elizabeth Taylor broke a finger,” one 1979 Washington Post headline read. “Elizabeth Taylor undergoes dental surgery” read another. Warner had to cancel a speaking engagement to stay by her side.
From Taylor’s perspective, these bedside visits weren’t enough. As Warner became more and more absorbed in the Senate, she was lonely on the farm, where she drank too much and committed the unpardonable Hollywood transgression of gaining weight. In 1981, she took a role in a Broadway play.
“I’d go up every weekend to see her in New York,” Warner told People. “Then she started plays in London and that became a little more difficult, and finally we just said, ‘Hey, let’s always remain good friends but let’s take the legal part and … go our separate ways.”
They divorced in 1982 but remained friendly and always spoke well of each other.
“He knows he wasn’t the love of my life. And I know I wasn’t the love of his life,” Taylor told the New York Times in 2002. “But we loved each other. We got along wonderfully until he decided to be a politician. And then he married the Senate.”
Taylor also stayed single for the longest stretch of her adulthood to that point, not remarrying until 1991, to her seventh and final husband, Larry Fortensky. Before that, Warner still sometimes escorted her to events. He remarried in 2003, to Jeanne Vander Myde, who survives him.
Taylor died in 2011. Warner was her last living former husband.
