Then there are the Confederate flags by the walking trail. The street names. The “Venable Lake” referencing a family once active in the Ku Klux Klan.
Change is coming: Board members of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association voted unanimously this week to move the flags elsewhere in the park, cut the rock carving from a logo and “tell the truth” about the park’s racist history. A new museum exhibit, they vowed, would present the full history of what one scholar called a “ground zero” for “Lost Cause” mythology, built long after the Civil War and propelled by those who resisted the expansion of civil rights.
Yet the board’s vote on Monday underscored the fierce disagreements that remain over relics of the country’s racist past, landmarks that become magnets for protests, extremists and culture wars.
Memorial association CEO Bill Stephens says that pressure from the business world and growing scrutiny of Confederate symbols led to “the boldest step that has been taken at this park" since Georgia acquired it in the mid-20th century. Companies were pulling out of the park, Stephens said in an interview.
But Georgia law bans officials from simply removing some of the Confederate tributes, and “bold” is the last word many would use for Stone Mountain Park’s response to changing times.
“They’re a slap in the face,” said Derrica Williams, 50, who grew up visiting the park and now leads the DeKalb National Council of Negro Women. “They are trying to whitewash the fact that that park is a shrine to White supremacy.”
Williams, who lives in the city of Stone Mountain, remembers going to the park defiantly, “a proud Black girl” at a place where people wore “Rebel flag” shirts and she overheard people praising segregation. “We have a right to be there,” her parents told her. Black residents had long lived in fear, she said, and they decided that “the buck stops with this family.”
It was only as an adult, Williams said, that she came to believe the park should change, too.
“A time in this country that thought I was less than a human being is never to be celebrated,” she said.
Stone Mountain has no significance in the Civil War itself, critics of the park note — it became a shrine to the Confederacy in the 20th century, as White supremacists and segregationists promoted “Lost Cause” histories that the war was fought not over slavery but over states’ rights.
“We know that that memorialization of the war coincided with … political disenfranchisement, with a dramatic uptick in racialized lynching and violence and with the onset of Jim Crow,” said Joe Crespino, a professor at Emory University who specializes in Southern history.
Work on the huge granite carvings began in the early 1900s. C. Helen Plane, a leader of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Georgia, enlisted the sculptor John Gutzon de la Mothe Borglum, known for his work on Mount Rushmore. The KKK became a funder, and Plane wrote to Borglum that his project would get local box office proceeds from the silent film “Birth of a Nation,” which portrays the KKK as heroes.
“Since seeing this wonderful and beautiful picture of Reconstruction in the South, I feel that it is due to the Ku Klux Klan which saved us from Negro domination and carpetbag rule, that it be immortalized on Stone Mountain,” Plane wrote. “Why not represent a small group of them in their nightly uniform approaching in the distance?”
That same year, in October 1915, men had climbed Stone Mountain and set a cross on fire to declare the KKK’s revival. The group, which eventually comprised millions, terrorized Black people around the country.
Work on the carvings dragged out. For decades, there was just Lee’s head.
Then, in the 1950s, a man named Marvin Griffin ran for Georgia governor vowing to fight the federal government’s efforts at desegregation — and also to purchase Stone Mountain and finish the job. He won; the landmark became state property. Work resumed on the carvings, and Georgia also incorporated the Confederate battle emblem into its flag.
The flag was changed decades later. Now, Crespino says, “it’s going to be the flag 2.0 for the state of Georgia as to how to deal with Stone Mountain.”
“I used to be, as a historian, always leaning toward contextualization,” he told The Post. “But I do think there are some that are so prominent and so central that they do need to be removed.”
Controversy over Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate memorials has been building for years. As a Democratic candidate for governor in 2017, Stacey Abrams denounced the carving on the mountain as “a blight on our state” that should be removed. A Republican candidate, Casey Cagle, responded by criticizing “inflammatory rhetoric” and saying that “we should work together to add to our history, not take from it.”
State law directs the memorial association to host an “appropriate” tribute to the Confederacy, and Georgia recently increased protections for monuments — making damage or removal a crime and saying that tributes can only be relocated to sites of “similar prominence, honor, visibility and access.” Democratic state lawmakers this year introduced legislation that would remove those strictures and pave the way for bigger potential changes at Stone Mountain.
For now, park officials say their hands are partly tied. And they have reservations.
“You can’t cancel history. We don’t think that it should be canceled,” said Stephens, echoing the politically divisive debate over “cancel culture.”
Economic pressure has mounted. Revenue dropped more than 50 percent last year, according to Stephens. He attributes much of that to covid-19 — but he knows that the park’s Confederate ties were costing it business, too.
Some critics say that officials should have gone further, even if Georgia law forbids blasting away the stone carvings. They see tinkering at the edges rather than lasting solutions. They wonder why the park will still feature Confederate and KKK names.
“That needs to be thought out over a period of time with input from other people,” Stephens said of potential renaming. “So we didn’t do everything.”
Then there’s backlash from the other side: Groups like the Sons of Confederate Veterans who say there is nothing wrong with honoring the Confederacy and cast even the planned museum exhibit as encroaching on the park’s legal charge to memorialize.
The first Black chair of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association board, the Rev. Abraham Mosley, defended the planned changes as part of a longer process.
“We’re just taking our first step today, to get where we need to go,” Mosley said.
