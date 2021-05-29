“I’m speaking from experience,” said Jamaal Dyer, senior pastor of Friendship Church in North Tulsa, who resigned from the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission in 2019. “I was very vocal: ‘If we are going to do this for the community, we need to allow them to be part of the decision-making body.’ That was not welcomed. A year or two later, they went to them, but they had already started making decisions. They are still trying to control the narrative.”