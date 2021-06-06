The Navy had bungled many things regarding the Indianapolis and they knew it: They denied McVay the escort he’d requested for protection while traveling through enemy waters; they did not respond to any of the distress signals sent from the Indy that listed her coordinates in the final moments of her sinking (the Navy has since disputed receiving any distress signals, though multiple servicemen claimed to have received them); they did not recognize or report that the Indy had not arrived at Leyte when she was scheduled to; and they had provided McVay with an incomplete intelligence report in the first place — withholding the vital information they had come by through a top-secret code-breaking program that confirmed enemy submarine activity along the route the Indy would be taking to Leyte.