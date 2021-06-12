A Tampa native, Lewis says she knew of only a couple of local cemeteries for African Americans before a local retiree came to her and the Times with theories that initially seemed “far-fetched.” The Times began investigating lost gravesites in 2019 and helped bring to light five Black or mostly Black burial grounds in the area. College Hill Cemetery, where Meacham may lie, became city property in 1900s and eventually went to the local Italian Club, according to the Times; Lewis said authorities had a duty to preserve the known resting place and protect it from development.