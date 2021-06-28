They also used “waybills” — coded directions — to communicate secret locations, and Getler thought “The Lost Gold Ingot Treasure” was one of those, that had been passed down for generations before being written down in 1961. “Castleton” and “O’Rourke” were likely fake names, code for “castle” and “rook,” which would have identified the chapter of the group. And when Archer checked, he could find no military records matching those of the supposed lieutenant and sergeant. Other references to a turtle and “heading east into the rising sun,” are symbols used by the group, Getler said.