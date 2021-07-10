Under Virginia’s new law legalizing marijuana, adults 21 and older may possess up to an ounce and cultivate up to four marijuana plants per household. Possessing more than an ounce but less than a pound of marijuana would result in a civil penalty of up to $25; more than a pound is considered a felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000. Purchasing and selling marijuana, however, is still illegal as retail sales will not begin until 2024.