Sulzer first tried to run as for governor as a Democrat in 1896. He was well-liked by his constituents and was a “spellbinder” of a public speaker, according to one of his Tammany Hall mentors, but none of that mattered. There were no open primaries then, and the Democratic candidate was chosen by Tammany boss Charles F. Murphy. Murphy tapped someone else in 1896, and then again in 1898, 1900, 1902 … you get the picture.