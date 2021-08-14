So why, only six years later, did Franklin’s son go uninoculated as another outbreak raged through Philadelphia? Many historians have accepted “at face value” Franklin’s explanation that he was waiting for his son’s health to improve, Coss wrote in Smithsonian Magazine. However, he proposes a different explanation, that Franklin’s wife was afraid of inoculation and convinced her husband not to subject their son to it. He notes that the couple’s relationship, once love-filled and affectionate, degenerated after Franky’s death. Franklin began characterizing his wife as irresponsible and questioned her fitness as a mother.