Things were not any better in 2015, Haitian human rights activist Nixon Boumba wrote in an account for the Post. “Poverty has worsened all around the capital," the activist noted, "more beggars on the streets, an increase in teen pregnancy, and more people turning to sex work.... In truth, a great deal of the 'redevelopment’ has gone to help the rich and powerful, not the impoverished and displaced people who need it the most.”