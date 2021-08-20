Ireland’s patron saint is believed to have been captured from Britain by Irish pirates in his teens and brought to Ireland as an enslaved person. In “Confessions,” which was published shortly before his death around 460, St. Patrick wrote about the spiritual awakening he had during enslavement. Horrified by the pagan worship he had seen in Ireland, he swore to someday become a priest and return to the island to spread Christianity. He fulfilled the pledge later in life, returning as a missionary.