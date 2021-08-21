She married her husband, Charlie, on Feb. 3, 1939. He would go on to serve in World War II. Though the couple had no kids, they helped raise 25 children of relatives and owned and operated a cafe for decades. Times Café was known as a hub for civil rights activity during the movement and was sometimes affectionately called “Sugar Hill.” She told King the leaders of the moment, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., used to gather there.